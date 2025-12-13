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Ambassador Tong Defa A Friend of Ghana

Feature Article Ambassador Tong Defa A Friend of Ghana
SAT, 13 DEC 2025

During his relatively short diplomatic duty in Ghana, Ambassador Tong Defa has endeared himself to many people he has encountered. Arriving in Ghana in August 2024 he demonstrated exceptional urgency and commitment to his duties. Immediately he presented his letters of credence, he accompanied President Nana Akufo Addo on an official visit to China at the invitation of the President Xi Jinping.

As an ambassador Extraodinary and Plenipotentiary, Ambassador Tong Defa is an automatic member of Forum on China -Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) a role that gives him remarkable influence and capacity

Ambassador Tong Defa calm demeanor and measured temperament have enabled him to build strong social network that continue to strengthen cooperation between the people of Ghana and the Chinese Community in the country.

A seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Tong Defa consistently support his statements with facts, figures, while encouraging Ghanaians to take full advantage of the significant opportunities the Chinese government is offering to Africans nations - particularly those expected under the upcoming FOCAC initiatives in 2026.

Ghana is indeed fortunate to have the current People's Republic of China Ambassador in Ghana, a highly experienced member of the FOCAC team. In just a short period, he has quickly adapted to Ghanaian cultures. It is therefore fitting Ghana leverages, H E Tong Defa deep knowledge of FOCAC expectations, especially regarding the People-to- People Exchanges.

We look forward to his support in helping Ghana and it's business people to explore all opportunities where the country holds a comparative advantage within the China -Africa People - to - People Exchanges framework.

The only issue that somewhat overshadows Ambassador Tong Defa's achievement is the persistent problem of illegal mining involving few Chinese nationals. However, the solution lies in the effective enforcement of Ghana's laws, - a responsibilities outside the Ambassador's control.. He succinctly made it known to Ghanaians that President Xi Jinping empowered President Nana Akufo Addo to deal decisively with any Chinese national who violates Ghana laws.

It is therefore unfair to hold the Ambassador accountable for a problem that ultimately requires Ghanaian authorities and citizens to address more effectively.

Mike kalley
Sociopolitical Analyst.

Michael Kalley-Dotse
Michael Kalley-Dotse, © 2025

Sociopolitical AnalystColumn: Michael Kalley-Dotse

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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