Nigeria’s Crude Oil and Israel: Trade in the Midst of Conflict

Nigeria’s Oil Exports to Israel

Nigeria is one of the major suppliers of crude oil to global markets. According to investigative reporting, Nigeria has been among the largest African suppliers of crude oil to Israel, alongside Gabon and the Republic of Congo a fact that has drawn criticism from some analysts and activists.

Data analyzed over the period from late 2023 through mid-2024 showed that Nigeria accounted for around 9 % of the crude oil supplied to Israel during that timeframe.

Experts tracked shipments using satellite imagery, port records and trade data, noting that 133 kilotons of Nigerian crude were delivered to Israel via major global oil companies. Critics argue that this supply helps keep Israeli fuel stocks full, which in their view indirectly enables continued military activity.

Government Position vs. Export Reality

Officially, the Nigerian government has publicly condemned the conflict in Gaza and supported a two-state solution at international forums like the United Nations. Nigeria has historically expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people’s rights and criticized violence in the region.

However, Nigeria’s economic relationship with Israel including the sale of crude oil continues independently of these foreign policy positions. Trade in crude is driven by global market mechanisms: companies buy and sell commodity cargoes based on prices, contracts, and logistical factors, and Nigeria exports oil to a wide set of countries, including Israel.

The Debate Over Complicity

The idea that selling oil to Israel amounts to “supporting the fight against Hamas” or being complicit in Israel’s military operations is controversial and debated:

Critics and solidarity movements argue that oil provides essential energy that keeps Israel’s economy and security operations running. They call for an energy embargo as a form of pressure for peace and compliance with international law.

Defenders of current trade practices note that crude oil is a globally fungible commodity and that exports are not earmarked for specific military use. Companies and governments engaged in trade are legally bound to follow international trade and export regulations. No official evidence suggests that Nigerian oil exports are explicitly designated for military fuel or other direct war uses.

Economic Context for Nigeria

For Nigeria, crude oil exports are central to the economy accounting for a large share of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. During periods of heightened global tension (such as conflicts in the Middle East), oil prices often rise due to supply concerns, which can benefit exporters like Nigeria by raising revenue.

But structural issues such as production shortfalls and limited refining capacity mean that Nigeria doesn’t fully capture the potential revenue windfall of elevated global prices; domestic consumers may actually face higher fuel costs with little benefit.

Political and Social Reactions

Within Nigeria, there are divergent public opinions:

Some civil society groups and commentators urge the government to ban oil exports to Israel as a moral stance.

Others emphasize Nigeria’s economic interests and the complexity of global oil markets, arguing that disengaging from trade could harm Nigeria’s fiscal stability.

These debates reflect a broader tension between ethical foreign policy concerns and practical economic imperatives for an oil-dependent state.

Conclusion: Trade Direct Support, But the Debate Continues

Nigeria’s sale of crude oil to Israel during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has raised ethical questions and political debate particularly about whether such trade equates to indirect support for military operations. Official Nigerian foreign policy continues to endorse peace and condemn violence, yet the economic reality of global oil markets means exports to Israel have persisted. Critics call for restrictions or an energy embargo, while defenders cite legal trade practices and economic necessity.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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