Snapchat Star Abu Trica Faces U.S. Extradition Over $8M Romance Scam

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has announced that Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, will be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges linked to an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme targeting elderly victims.

In a statement dated December 12, 2025, EOCO confirmed that the extradition follows Kumi’s arrest on Thursday, December 11, after a coordinated operation involving local and international law enforcement agencies. Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, is accused of being part of a cross-border criminal network active since 2023.

EOCO revealed that the arrest was the result of months of intelligence gathering in collaboration with the FBI, the Narcotics Control Commission, Interpol, the National Investigations Bureau, the Cyber Security Authority, and the Attorney General’s Office.

According to investigators, Abu Trica and his associates allegedly used AI-powered false identities on social media and dating platforms to lure elderly victims into romantic relationships before defrauding them of money and valuables. Once trust was established, funds were routed through associates in a transnational laundering scheme designed to conceal their origin.

EOCO confirmed that Kumi will face charges in the U.S. including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The case has drawn intense public interest due to Kumi’s flamboyant presence on Snapchat, where he was known for flaunting cash and luxury properties. EOCO emphasized that the arrest underscores the importance of international cooperation in tackling cyber-enabled financial crimes and protecting vulnerable victims.

---Graphic Online