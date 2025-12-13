There is no ongoing secret, GHS25,000 payment for teacher appointments — GES

The Ghana Education Service has dismissed claims that individuals are secretly paying up to GHS25,000 to secure teaching appointments.

The claims emerged from a viral video shared widely online and discussed on radio, including Adom FM.

In the video, it was alleged that some applicants are being asked to pay as much as GHS25,000 to be recruited.

The Service says the allegations are untrue and do not reflect its recruitment processes.

It has urged the public to disregard the claims circulating on social and traditional media.

“Management wishes to state that these claims do not reflect the fact, and are therefore, false,” the Service said in a statement issued on December 12.

The GES explained that its current activities relate to the onboarding of 2024 applicants after the extension of their financial clearance in October 2025.

According to the Service, some applicants who previously received fake appointment letters were issued new ones at no cost.

In the statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the Service also cautioned applicants against paying money to anyone and advised those approached to report to security agencies.

It stressed that recruitment into the GES remains open and transparent and will only be announced officially when new financial clearance is obtained.