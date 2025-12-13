U.S. Officials Praise Ghana’s Strong Partnership in Security, Trade, and Law Enforcement

Two senior U.S. officials have commended Ghana for its expanding partnership with the United States across security, migration, trade, and law enforcement, describing the relationship as “very strong” and “highly effective.”

During a press briefing, William Stevens, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for West Africa, highlighted Ghana’s pivotal role in advancing U.S. objectives both in West Africa and globally. He noted that Ghana’s cooperation has strengthened diplomatic ties and made it easier for international businesses to operate in the country.

“For Ministers and other officials in Washington, Ghana’s cooperation has been extremely helpful in showcasing how the country supports our presence, objectives, and goals in West Africa and around the world. This partnership has made it easier to do business with Ghana,” Stevens said.

He emphasized that the U.S. values Ghana as a security, migration, health, and trade partner, stressing that the country’s role in the sub-region “is very important.”

His remarks echoed earlier comments by Rolf Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ghana, who praised the exceptional collaboration between the two nations, particularly in law enforcement.

Olson pointed to extradition as one of the strongest examples of cooperation. Since President Mahama assumed office earlier this year, Ghana has extradited nine individuals to the United States through a formal legal process involving the Attorney-General and the Ministry of the Interior.

“Extradition is a formal legal process where we request that a person facing criminal charges in the U.S. be arrested and legally sent to stand trial. Everyone receives a fair process and remains innocent until proven guilty,” Olson explained.

He described the nine extraditions in a single year as “an extraordinary achievement”, praising Ghanaian authorities for their efficiency. Olson also confirmed that another suspect was arrested just yesterday based on a U.S. extradition request, noting that while finalisation may take time, cooperation has been “exceptionally strong.”

Most of the extradited individuals were linked to cybercrime cases, including online impersonation schemes that defrauded mostly elderly victims of millions of dollars.

“Cybercrime has no borders. These cases involve people who, if proven guilty, should not be free to take advantage of others,” Olson added.

Both officials stressed that upholding the rule of law remains central to the partnership and expressed pride in the progress made by Ghana and the United States in strengthening justice and security cooperation.

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