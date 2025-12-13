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Wesley Girls' Old Girls' Association rubbishes religious intolerance claims

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Education Wesley Girls Old Girls Association rubbishes religious intolerance claims
SAT, 13 DEC 2025 1

The Wesley Girls’ High School Old Girls’ Association (OGA) has strongly dismissed recent allegations suggesting religious discrimination at the prestigious Cape Coast-based institution, describing such claims as baseless and misleading.

In a statement dated December 11, 2025, and signed by OGA President Harriet Wereko-Brobby, the association reaffirmed the school’s long-standing commitment to diversity, inclusion, and religious tolerance, noting that its Methodist heritage has historically fostered, rather than hindered, the academic, moral, and holistic development of students.

“Wesley Girls’ High School Cape Coast has, throughout its history, welcomed students from diverse religious backgrounds, including multiple Christian denominations and other faiths. All have thrived within a structured environment rooted in the school’s Methodist values. The OGA therefore rejects any attempt to portray the school as intolerant or discriminatory,” the statement said.

While reiterating its openness to students of different faiths, the OGA clarified that the school cannot accommodate every individual religious expression. Institutional guidelines are applied uniformly to all students, designed to maintain discipline, safeguard academic performance, and uphold the school’s reputation.

“The OGA emphasises that Wesley Girls’ High School Cape Coast acts in loco parentis to the thousands of girls under its care. The school’s standard guidelines, aligned with the 2024 MOU, ensure discipline, safety, and health necessary for high performance. These rules apply equally to all students, without discrimination, and may not allow individual preferences that could disrupt the school’s curriculum, schedule, or monitoring systems,” the statement explained.

The association also highlighted the practical challenges of granting special religious accommodations. Allowances for one faith would logically have to extend to all others, creating complexities that could compromise the school’s order, safety, and long-standing traditions that have underpinned its distinguished reputation.

On the role of the state, the OGA stressed that government support does not diminish the authority of the Methodist Church Ghana, which founded the school over a century ago. The church retains the moral and spiritual mandate to operate the institution in a manner that benefits both the school and its students, ensuring that Wesley Girls’ identity and standards remain firmly anchored in its founding values.

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Comments

Hmm | 12/14/2025 5:59:47 AM

JM could create problem for the NDC with comment on suit before Supreme Court. In any case, mission school is a mission school

Comments1
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