“We have grip on Mpox situation in Western Region” – GHS Director  

Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), says the Mpox cases in the Region have reduced significantly following a vaccination campaign across seven targeted districts in the region.

She said that as at the end of Thursday, December 11, 2025, the region had a record of three suspected cases, with no new confirmed cases, while one person was on admission, and six others on home care.

The region's cumulative case count also stood at 1,060 suspected, 399 confirmed, and 391 recoveries, with three deaths.

Speaking at a media engagement to brief journalists on the Mpox situation in the region, Dr Okoh-Owusu, said the recovery rate showed that the response measures put in place by the health authorities against the Mpox disease were effective and giving the desired results.

She said: “We want to tell the people of the Western region that as a regional health directorate; we have a grip on the Mpox. The cases have reduced significantly, following the vaccination exercise, and we want to make sure that this outbreak comes to an end.”

Dr Okoh-Owusu asked the citizenry to continue to adhere to the Mpox preventive protocols, saying they should listen to health education and messages that had been designed to help break the chain of transmission within communities.

“We are asking our communities not to let their guards down and adhere to transmission-based precautions such as washing of hands frequently, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, and avoid close contact with persons who have been confirmed of having the Mpox disease,” she added.

She also encouraged the people to avoid stigmatising recovered Mpox patients, noting that such acts could prevent those with signs and symptoms of the disease to seek medical attention at the nearest health facilities.

Dr Okoh-Owusu commended the front-line health team for their continuous resilience and commitment in ensuring that the surveillance and monitoring systems put in place to combat the spread of the disease were yielding positive results.

She also expressed gratitude to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for providing financial and technical support to the Regional Health Directorate to undertake its activities to fight the Mpox outbreak in the region.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,859 out of an initial target of 19,600 individuals have been vaccinated against the Mpox disease across seven districts, namely; Effia-Kwesimintsim, Ellembelle, and Nzema East.

The rest are Prestea Huni-Valley, Sekondi-Takoradi, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, and Wassa Amenfi East.

GNA