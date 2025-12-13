Mr. Mahama Ayariga, Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, has indicated that he will reconsider his decision to introduce a Private Member’s Bill aimed at revoking the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), following a direct request from President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking in response to a question from Mr. Habib Iddrisu, New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Tolon and First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, on whether he would heed the President’s counsel, Mr. Ayariga expressed his respect for the President’s guidance.

“Two heads are better than one. If the President has some thoughts and together we can find a way to manage the situation, I will take onboard the President’s request and reconsider our action,” he said.

He further emphasized his confidence in the President’s judgment, adding, “I have full confidence in the wisdom of the President, and on that basis, his request will make me reconsider my decision.”

Mr. Ayariga confirmed that he, alongside Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor, co-sponsor of the bill, had submitted the legislation to the Private Members’ Committee of Parliament, which had approved it for introduction.

The OSP, established to strengthen Ghana’s anti-corruption framework, has been a focal point of debate within both political and legal circles. While the proposed bill initially sought to revoke the office, Mr. Ayariga’s latest remarks signal a willingness to revisit the matter in light of presidential counsel.