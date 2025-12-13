Okada Riders Association Vows Discipline After Legalisation of Commercial Motorcycles

The Public Relations Officer of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana, Solomon Akpanaba, says the association is ready to enforce strict discipline among riders following Parliament’s passage of the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2025, which legalises commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Friday, December 12, Akpanaba acknowledged that indiscipline among some riders has long been a major public concern. He assured, however, that the association is prepared to tackle the challenge once the sector is fully regulated.

“It is a challenge to us. Once the system is regularised, we know these are the complaints Ghanaians have against us, and these genuine complaints, we see them happening,” he said.

Akpanaba explained that under the new law, unions will play a central role in instilling discipline among their members. Union leaders will have the authority to sanction riders who flout traffic rules, including those who ignore traffic lights.

“We are very sure that if we are given the mandate to discipline them as they are asked to work under unions, their leaders will make discipline their key mandate,” he added.

He warned that riders who fail to comply with regulations could face serious consequences, including suspension from operations, dismissal from stations, or removal from the union.

The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2025 is expected to improve road safety, streamline the transport sector, and create employment opportunities for young people. It also introduces tighter measures, such as a revised alcohol concentration limit for drivers and stricter penalties for offenders.

Transport Minister Joseph Nikpe Bukari told Parliament that the reforms are designed to sanitise road transport services and ensure safer, more efficient road use nationwide.

---CitiNews