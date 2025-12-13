ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 13 Dec 2025 Feature Article

Why Germany Is a Major Supporter of Israel in the Conflict with Hamas

Why Germany Is a Major Supporter of Israel in the Conflict with Hamas

Germany plays an unusually prominent role in supporting Israel politically, militarily, and diplomatically in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. After the United States, Germany is often cited as Israel’s second largest supporter, particularly in arms supplies and official backing, making Berlin a key international partner for Jerusalem.

Historical Legacy: Holocaust and “Reason of State”

A fundamental reason for Germany’s strong support of Israel lies in its modern historical identity. After World War II and the Holocaust, successive German governments have anchored support for Israel’s security in German state policy, often referred to as Staatsräson (reason of state). This doctrine holds that ensuring the safety and existence of the Jewish state is a core national responsibility, shaped by collective guilt and the imperative of “never again.”

This commitment has been reiterated by leaders across political parties for decades. German officials routinely emphasize that Israel’s security is deeply tied to German memory culture and the national duty to oppose anti-Semitism.

Military Support: Arms Exports and Defense Cooperation

Germany is widely recognized as one of Israel’s largest military suppliers in the world, second only to the United States. According to recent data:

Germany supplied roughly one third of Israel’s imported conventional weapons in recent years, including naval vessels, submarines, ammunition, and advanced military parts.

Exports surged after the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, with authorizations of hundreds of millions of Euros in military equipment licenses far exceeding previous years.

These arms deals reflect not only bilateral defense cooperation but also Germany’s view that Israel needs robust capabilities to deter and respond to militant threats such as rocket attacks from Hamas.

Government Statements and Political Support

German leaders have repeatedly voiced explicit political backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas attacks. For example:

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared Israel’s right to protect its existence and citizens, framing it as a core German interest alongside broader global security concerns.

Official German government statements consistently condemn terrorism and emphasize solidarity with Israel’s democratic right to self defense. This rhetoric applies even during periods of intense controversy, such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, underlining that Berlin distinguishes its support for Israel’s security from debates over specific military strategies.

Humanitarian Assistance and Political Balance

While Germany supports Israel’s security, Berlin also tries to balance this with humanitarian concerns:

The government has organized humanitarian airlifts and aid for Palestinians affected by conflict, demonstrating concern for civilian suffering in Gaza.

Berlin has occasionally suspended or reviewed arms exports that could be used in sensitive operations, particularly when there is international attention on civilian harm. In August 2025, Germany announced it would halt exports of weapons that could be used in Gaza while still maintaining broader security cooperation.

These moves show the inherent tension in German policy: upholding Israel’s right to self defense while trying not to appear indifferent to humanitarian crises.

Domestic and International Pressures
Germany’s position is also shaped by domestic and global politics:

Within Germany, public opinion is divided. Some segments strongly support Israel out of historical responsibility, while others protest German arms exports and call for more humanitarian approaches.

Internationally, Berlin faces pressure from allies and critics alike. Some countries urge Germany to take a firmer stand on humanitarian issues in Gaza, while others applaud its backing of Israel. Berlin’s balancing act reflects both diplomatic relationships and internal debates.

Conclusion
Germany’s status as the second largest supporter of Israel particularly in military terms stems from a combination of history, political strategy, military cooperation, and diplomatic positioning:

History and identity: A lasting sense of responsibility from the Holocaust era drives German support for Israel’s security.

Military partnerships: Germany supplies significant weaponry and defense hardware, second only to the U.S. in scale.

Political declarations: Berlin publicly backs Israel’s right to defend itself, even amid humanitarian concerns.

Balancing act: Germany couples security support with humanitarian aid and occasional export restrictions.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 1389 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1389)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, after their meeting in Kuwait on June 24, 2026 - Eric Lee, AFP Rubio assures Gulf allies US will protect interests in Iran peace talks

2 hours ago

US President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the Davos Forum in Switzerland, on January 21, 2026. - Evan Vucci, AP file photo Trump says NATO allies ‘let down’ US by not backing Iran war

8 hours ago

President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project

8 hours ago

EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area

8 hours ago

Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured

8 hours ago

Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comments Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comment...

8 hours ago

There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year— Gender Minister There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year — G...

8 hours ago

Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding programme — Gender Minister Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding p...

8 hours ago

Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President

8 hours ago

MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African journalists MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African jou...

Just in....
body-container-line