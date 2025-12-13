Why Germany Is a Major Supporter of Israel in the Conflict with Hamas

Germany plays an unusually prominent role in supporting Israel politically, militarily, and diplomatically in its ongoing conflict with Hamas. After the United States, Germany is often cited as Israel’s second largest supporter, particularly in arms supplies and official backing, making Berlin a key international partner for Jerusalem.

Historical Legacy: Holocaust and “Reason of State”

A fundamental reason for Germany’s strong support of Israel lies in its modern historical identity. After World War II and the Holocaust, successive German governments have anchored support for Israel’s security in German state policy, often referred to as Staatsräson (reason of state). This doctrine holds that ensuring the safety and existence of the Jewish state is a core national responsibility, shaped by collective guilt and the imperative of “never again.”

This commitment has been reiterated by leaders across political parties for decades. German officials routinely emphasize that Israel’s security is deeply tied to German memory culture and the national duty to oppose anti-Semitism.

Military Support: Arms Exports and Defense Cooperation

Germany is widely recognized as one of Israel’s largest military suppliers in the world, second only to the United States. According to recent data:

Germany supplied roughly one third of Israel’s imported conventional weapons in recent years, including naval vessels, submarines, ammunition, and advanced military parts.

Exports surged after the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, with authorizations of hundreds of millions of Euros in military equipment licenses far exceeding previous years.

These arms deals reflect not only bilateral defense cooperation but also Germany’s view that Israel needs robust capabilities to deter and respond to militant threats such as rocket attacks from Hamas.

Government Statements and Political Support

German leaders have repeatedly voiced explicit political backing for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas attacks. For example:

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared Israel’s right to protect its existence and citizens, framing it as a core German interest alongside broader global security concerns.

Official German government statements consistently condemn terrorism and emphasize solidarity with Israel’s democratic right to self defense. This rhetoric applies even during periods of intense controversy, such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, underlining that Berlin distinguishes its support for Israel’s security from debates over specific military strategies.

Humanitarian Assistance and Political Balance

While Germany supports Israel’s security, Berlin also tries to balance this with humanitarian concerns:

The government has organized humanitarian airlifts and aid for Palestinians affected by conflict, demonstrating concern for civilian suffering in Gaza.

Berlin has occasionally suspended or reviewed arms exports that could be used in sensitive operations, particularly when there is international attention on civilian harm. In August 2025, Germany announced it would halt exports of weapons that could be used in Gaza while still maintaining broader security cooperation.

These moves show the inherent tension in German policy: upholding Israel’s right to self defense while trying not to appear indifferent to humanitarian crises.

Domestic and International Pressures

Germany’s position is also shaped by domestic and global politics:

Within Germany, public opinion is divided. Some segments strongly support Israel out of historical responsibility, while others protest German arms exports and call for more humanitarian approaches.

Internationally, Berlin faces pressure from allies and critics alike. Some countries urge Germany to take a firmer stand on humanitarian issues in Gaza, while others applaud its backing of Israel. Berlin’s balancing act reflects both diplomatic relationships and internal debates.

Conclusion

Germany’s status as the second largest supporter of Israel particularly in military terms stems from a combination of history, political strategy, military cooperation, and diplomatic positioning:

History and identity: A lasting sense of responsibility from the Holocaust era drives German support for Israel’s security.

Military partnerships: Germany supplies significant weaponry and defense hardware, second only to the U.S. in scale.

Political declarations: Berlin publicly backs Israel’s right to defend itself, even amid humanitarian concerns.

Balancing act: Germany couples security support with humanitarian aid and occasional export restrictions.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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