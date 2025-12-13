Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Receives 2 Dialysis Machines From Asaase Foundation

In a significant move to enhance renal healthcare services nationwide, Asaase Foundation has donated two dialysis machines to bolster the services of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The donation exercise held at the Board Room of CCTH on Friday, 12th December, 2025, the President of Asaase Foundation, Mr. Kojo Mensah, recounted that the foundation was established in response to personal experiences with kidney challenges. "One of our staff members faced kidney issues," he stated. "Although the individual underwent a transplant and resumed their life," he noted.

In rationalizing the foundation's essence, he noted that Dr. Braimah faced a similar challenge, and his wife, who cherished him deeply, ultimately donated her kidney to save his life. He emphasized that these experiences demonstrate the pervasive nature of kidney issues requiring care. "The foundation's role is to provide assistance wherever, whenever, and however possible," he stressed.

Regarding the foundation's initial vision, the president stated that the original concept was to support healthcare facilities lacking dialysis machines altogether. Cape Coast Teaching Hospital is the 11th beneficiary hospital to receive dialysis machines from Asaase Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility Wing of Asaase Broadcasting Company Ltd.

This life-saving gesture is part of a nationwide health intervention, with previous donations made to 10 hospitals including; Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), Upper East Regional Hospital, Bolgatanga, Enchi Government Hospital, Enchi, Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe, Obuasi District Hospital, Obuasi, Sogakope District Hospital, Sogakope, Bono Regional Hospital, Sunyani, Upper West Regional Hospital, Wa, Bono Regional Hospital, Sunyani, and Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, Tarkwa.

He disclosed that typically they do not engage with teaching hospitals, but a conversation with the Cape Coast Branch Manager of Asaase Radio, Nana Ama Egyirba, made them recognize the urgency of the situation and the necessity to provide assistance.

Adding his voice to the foundation's exploits, the General Manager of Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited, Mr. Jimmy Kutin, noted that the gesture reflects the character of the broadcasting company's national appeal, covering about 16% of Ghana's landmass.

Stemming from this, Ghanaians look up to them for practical solutions to some challenges. Such help can be given meaning through Asaase Foundation, their Corporate Social Responsibility arm.

The donation, according to Mr. Kutin, fills him with joy and a sense of fulfillment. "This moment holds personal significance for me," he emphasized, adding "Cape Coast is my hometown and contributing to healthcare has a special meaning for me."

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly's Chief Executive Officer, Hon. George Justice Arthur, also present at the ceremony, expressed his appreciation to the Asaase Foundation for the honour done to the metropolis. "On behalf of the assembly, I extend my sincere gratitude to the foundation for the generous donation of two dialysis machines to CCTH," he thanked them.

Furthermore, Hon Arthur noted that the gesture does not constitute a donation of equipment, "but represents hope, compassion and a profound commitment to saving lives," he stressed.

He was of the opinion that kidney challenges persist in affecting the region's inhabitants, and the provision of two additional dialysis machines not only enhances healthcare but also strengthens the hospital's capacity to provide timely and lifesaving treatment to the people.

Speaking after the CCMA CEO was the Paramount Chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Dr. Kwesi Atta II, who expressed gratitude to the Asaase Foundation for prioritizing humanity's interest and gifting the CCTH with the machines. "It is incumbent upon us to emulate the Asaase Foundation's benevolent gesture by fostering a spirit of encouragement and showing compassion to others," stated the traditional Overlord.

Regarding the history of the Dialysis Centre, Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu, Chief Executive Officer of the CCTH, disclosed that the centre has been in operation for 26 years and that during President Atta Mills' tenure, the entire facility was upgraded into a teaching hospital in 2014.

Furthermore, he disclosed that having grown from over 400 staff to more than 2000 presently necessitates an upgrade across all hospital departments, including the Dialysis Centre. "We are expanding and it is imperative that we enhance our infrastructure, research, technology, teaching facilities, and dialysis services," he stated.

Recalling the centre's heyday, the CEO stated that they originally had 16 dialysis machines, but after 15 years, only 6 remain operational. As part of the upgrade, "the hospital intends to commission the construction of a nephrology centre next year," he disclosed. "This partnership, being supervised by the MCE, the landlord, and all present, is highly significant."

The efforts of Asaase Radio Cape Coast Branch Manager are noteworthy in securing the CCTH Dialysis Centre's two machines. As the CEO promises to commission the construction of a Nephrology Centre - a clinic offering comprehensive medical care, including laboratory and pharmacy services, serving as the initial point of contact for kidney health assessments and referrals. The inhabitants of the Central Region with dysfunctional kidneys can only anticipate improved services in the future.