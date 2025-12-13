Motorcycles in Ghana: Quick, Fast and Convenient But the Danger Ahead Is Real

Motorcycles have become one of the most popular modes of transportation in Ghana. Their speed, low operating cost, and ability to move easily through heavy traffic make them highly attractive for commuters, delivery riders, and commercial operators. In cities like Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, motorcycles fill gaps left by inadequate public transport systems, getting people quickly from point A to point B in ways cars and buses often cannot. Yet, despite their convenience, motorcycles are increasingly at the center of a national road safety crisis.

Ghana’s Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) have recently released revealing statistics showing the stark reality on our roads. From January to November 2025, a total of 13,000 road accidents were recorded nationwide, involving private cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles. Tragically, these crashes have resulted in around 2,600 lives lost and thousands more injured. According to the MTTD, motorcycle incidents continue to dominate this data, contributing a significant share of serious injuries and fatalities.

Motorcycles and the Rising Accident Toll

These figures show that while motorcycles help mobility, they are also disproportionately represented in road traffic accidents. Many accidents occur when riders weave through congested traffic, overtake recklessly, or exceed safe speeds behavior more common among motorcycle users seeking to maximize quick trips or income. These accidents aren’t just minor fender-benders; they often involve serious injury or death because motorcycles offer little protection on impact compared to enclosed vehicles.

In an earlier report covering January to August 2025, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) working closely with the MTTD disclosed that 1,937 people were killed and 10,957 injured in 9,626 road accidents nationally. Out of the 16,348 vehicles involved, 4,186 were motorcycles, making them one of the top categories of vehicles involved in crashes.

The NRSA further identified excessive speeding as a primary cause of these crashes, contributing to more than 80% of reported accidents. Other factors include indiscriminate pedestrian movements, poor road engineering and maintenance, and risky behavior by riders and other motorists alike.

MTTD Voices Alarm as Fatalities Rise

The MTTD has used these alarming statistics to sound the alarm about road safety and call for urgent action. Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, described the trends as both “perplexing” and deeply concerning as the year draws to a close. He emphasized that motorcycles are a major part of the accident picture, leading to many severe injuries and deaths among young riders, commuters, and pillion passengers.

Behind every statistic is a family grieving a life lost too soon a road user paying the price for decisions made in seconds: weaving between lanes, failing to wear protective gear, or misjudging traffic flow. Motorcycle accidents are not just numbers they are a national tragedy affecting Ghanaians across towns, villages, and cities.

The Attraction of Motorcycles And the Hidden Risk

It is easy to understand why motorcycles are so popular. They are fast, flexible, and relatively cheap to purchase and maintain. In many communities, they are essential for rapid response services, deliveries and daily commuting. In rural areas where public transport is limited or non-existent, motorcycles can be lifesaving. Yet this convenience comes at a cost.

Without proper safety precautions such as full helmet use, rider training, and disciplined driving motorcycles can become rolling hazards. Many riders and pillion passengers still neglect protective gear, believing it unnecessary or uncomfortable. Moreover, not all motorcycle operators are properly licensed or have received formal training in defensive riding skills.

Calls for Stronger Enforcement and Education

In response to the rising tide of accidents, authorities are pushing for stronger enforcement of traffic laws and safety regulations. The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged police to intensify enforcement of motorcycle-related protocols, including the compulsory use of helmets and adherence to speed limits, as outlined under Regulations 84 and 178 of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Authorities also stress the need for increased public education campaigns to help riders understand that the speed, convenience and affordability of motorcycles must be balanced with responsible behavior. This means obeying traffic signals, riding at safe speeds, wearing proper gear at all times, and being aware of other road users.

Conclusion: A Path Toward Safer Roads

Motorcycles will likely remain a major part of Ghana’s transportation landscape. Their quick, fast and convenient nature makes them indispensable for many Ghanaians. Yet the data from 2025 clearly shows that without serious interventions, the road ahead will continue to be dangerous.

To save lives, Ghana must strengthen enforcement, improve rider training, expand road safety education, and invest in better infrastructure. Only then can the benefits of motorcycle transport be enjoyed without turning our roads into sites of frequent heartbreak and loss.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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