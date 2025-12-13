Ningo SHS students, teachers lament over many issues  

Students and teachers of the Ningo Senior High School (NINSEC) have raised serious concerns about what they describe as deteriorating welfare conditions and inadequate infrastructure.

Their concerns span sanitation, accommodation, sports development, staff welfare, and academic performance.

They called for urgent intervention by the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service (GES), and other oversight bodies to avert further decline in standards at the school.

Students of the school said access to basic facilities remained a major challenge, disclosing that they were made to contribute over GHs61,000 towards the provision of a toilet facility as well as another payment for water purchase daily.

With a student population of about 1,220, concerns were also raised about overcrowded dormitories, with students indicating that congestion persisted despite repeated complaints to school authorities.

They further reported shortages of school uniforms and delays in resolving infrastructure needs earlier presented to relevant officials.

During a working visit to the school, Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, school authorities requested the construction of toilet facilities as an urgent need, raising questions from the students' body on what their contributions towards the project were used for.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that talent development in Ningo SHS was in drastic decline, especially in the area of sports.

According to them, coaches and teachers who even accompanied the students to competitions received no allowances, making it difficult to repeat such sacrificial offers without motivation or recognition.

Students also alleged that participation in sporting competitions was often blocked on grounds of “lack of funds”, forcing some athletes to pay their own transportation and feeding costs in order to compete.

Several teachers who spoke to GNA on condition of anonymity alleged patterns of victimisation, intimidation and abuse of authority, claiming that staff members who express dissenting views were removed from bungalows, served with query letters placed on their personal files, or forced to step down from positions without clear justification, among other things.

They claimed that fear of victimisation has discouraged teachers from voluntarily organising extra classes, contributing to a steady decline in WASSCE performance over the past three years.

Some teachers disclosed that they had engaged the traditional leadership in Ningo on the issues, adding that the sector ministry and GES must institute an independent investigation into the administration of the school, restore trust among staff, and address welfare and infrastructure deficits.

Meanwhile, Nene Osragbo Djangma XII, the Paramount Chief for the Ningo Traditional Area, in an interview with the GNA, confirmed receiving complaints from the school, adding that a committee was being set up to look into the claims.

When contacted, Madam Bernice Rachel Cofie, the Headmistress of Ningo Senior High School, declined to speak on the issues raised.

GNA