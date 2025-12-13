Good News for NPP Delegates: A Victory for the NPP Is a Victory for Ghana

The time for thinking has passed; the time for choosing the best candidate has arrived. From my political leadership background, military experience, and years of observation, I have reached a personal conviction: Kennedy Agyapong is, in my view, the strongest and most suitable candidate for this moment in the party’s history. To me, he represents restored hope, renewed energy, and the potential to perform strongly in a national election.

In my perspective, presidential leadership is not defined by academic titles. Leadership requires critical thinking, courage, emotional intelligence, and wisdom — qualities that cannot be measured by degrees alone. Even in scripture, Solomon sought divine wisdom, not book knowledge, because wisdom guides nations. From what I have observed, Kennedy Agyapong demonstrates a practical, grounded wisdom that resonates with many supporters across the country.

As the party prepares for January 31, 2028, I believe delegates should focus not on noise or distractions, but on the qualities that truly matter: experience, resilience, clarity of vision, and the ability to connect with ordinary people. Many supporters feel that Kennedy Agyapong brings these qualities to the table. They see him as someone who has stood firm through challenges, spoken boldly when necessary, and remained committed to the party and the nation.

Across Ghana — north, south, east, and west — supporters who share this perspective are raising their voices. They describe Kennedy Agyapong as a brother in the political family, a man who speaks with honesty, stands with courage, and cares deeply about the everyday struggles of citizens. They see him as reasonable, wise, firm, and unshakable — someone who has weathered storms and remained consistent.

Their hope is emotional because it is sincere. They believe he embodies love, humility, inclusiveness, respect, unity, competence, and a Ghana‑first spirit. They see in him someone who understands the challenges of traders, the dreams of the youth, the urgency of economic renewal, and the need to restore dignity to political leadership.

Choosing the best candidate is ultimately about the power of hope. And hope, to many supporters, is about unity, victory, love, and Ghana’s future. It is about the economy, leadership, youth employment, and national progress — not personal gain.

From traders, young entrepreneurs, importers, exporters, farmers, drivers, teachers, spare‑parts dealers, fishermen, fishmongers, and workers across every field, many supporters view Kennedy Agyapong as a patriotic, disciplined, and committed figure. Their message is simple: let us decide now, because hope is sweet — and to them, he represents that hope.

And so the message rises with conviction: Stand with the future you believe in. Stand with the leader you trust. Stand with your choice. Stand with Kennedy Agyapong.

God Bless Ghana.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, military, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.