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Abu Trica’s ‘criminal network’ used AI to create false identities in $8 million romance scam — EOCO

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Crime & Punishment Abu Tricaleft and EOCO Acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer
FRI, 12 DEC 2025
Abu Trica[left] and EOCO Acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has revealed fresh details about the criminal network allegedly run by Ghanaian social media figure Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica.

This follows earlier announcement by United States authorities of his arrest after a joint operation involving Ghanaian and U.S. law-enforcement agencies.

The 31-year-old, who flaunted cash and luxury properties on Snapchat, is accused of playing a key role in an eight-million-dollar romance scam targeting elderly Americans.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 12, EOCO said intelligence gathered over several months showed that the syndicate relied on Artificial Intelligence software to create convincing false identities on dating platforms and social media.

The network allegedly used these fake personas to build emotional relationships with victims before manipulating them into transferring money and valuables.

“The criminal network used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. These victims were often elderly and engaged in romantic relationships with the perpetrators,” EOCO said in part.

EOCO further noted that the criminal group deliberately targeted elderly individuals and operated across multiple jurisdictions, with Kumi coordinating how the stolen funds were received, concealed and redistributed among partners in the U.S. and Ghana.

The statement noted that the scammers often fabricated emergencies and financial crises to pressure victims into sending money.

Meanwhile, Kumi is expected to be extradited to the United States to face charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and a forfeiture specification, which carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years if proven.

EOCO commended its local and international partners, including the FBI, INTERPOL, the Cyber Security Authority and the Office of the Attorney-General, for the collaboration that strengthened the investigation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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