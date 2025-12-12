Rule of law endangered? Deputy Minority Leader slams EC’s move to declare Kpandai seat vacant while case is in court

The Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, has cautioned that the rule of law is at risk following what she described as Parliament’s endorsement of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) “unlawful and indecent” move to declare the Kpandai parliamentary seat vacant despite an ongoing court case.

She argued that the Speaker’s decision to permit the release of a letter from the Clerk of Parliament—effectively paving the way for a by-election—marks a sharp break from established legal and parliamentary convention, which dictates that no action should be taken while a matter is before the courts.

Principle of Judicial Process

Speaking on the floor of the House on Friday, December 12, 2025, Mrs. Appiagyei anchored her position on the principle that once a suit is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction, all parties must preserve the status quo until judicial processes—including appeals and applications for stay of execution—are fully exhausted.

Any attempt to alter the situation, she stressed, risks rendering the court’s eventual ruling meaningless and amounts to contempt.

“It is a standard law and procedure, both in the courts and in Parliament, that when a matter is before a court of competence, no one should take any step whatsoever until all processes available to the parties have been exhausted,” she declared.

Judiciary Undermined

Mrs. Appiagyei warned that permitting the EC to conduct a by-election while the dispute remains unresolved undermines the authority of the judiciary.

“No court in the civilised world will allow a party to slaughter the cow after judgment has been given, while there are still processes pending before the court,” she argued.

She cautioned that the EC’s actions, coupled with Parliament’s acquiescence, could plunge the nation into what she termed a “lawless jungle.” This risk, she explained, would be particularly grave if the court later upheld the original election result or ordered a limited rerun in specific polling stations.

In such a scenario, Ghana could face the awkward situation of having sworn in a person who is not legally entitled to the seat.

Precedents Ignored

Citing precedents—including cases involving former MPs such as James Gyakye Quayson—Mrs. Appiagyei noted that in all previous instances, sitting MPs were allowed to remain in Parliament until the courts had concluded their processes.

---Graphic Online