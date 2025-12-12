I have never said Bawumia’s early concession caused Kpandai rerun — Matthew Nyindam

The disputed Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam, has refuted claims suggesting he blamed former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s early concession for the nullification of the constituency’s 2024 parliamentary results.

The Tamale High Court on November 24 annulled the election after NDC candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal challenged the outcome, which had declared the NPP’s Matthew Nyindam winner.

The Electoral Commission has fixed December 30 for the rerun, involving the three candidates who contested the original race.

Reports circulating on social media alleged that the lawmaker linked the rerun to Dr. Bawumia’s concession, a move many claim caused the NPP to lose several parliamentary seats.

“My attention has been drawn to a fake news story circulating on social media. I want to state categorically that I have never said this. Kindly disregard any information related to what has been captured in the image attached. Thank you,” he posted in response.

Meanwhile, Nyindam, who is appealing the High Court ruling, says he remains confident of reclaiming the seat in the December 30 election.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, the MP, who defeated Wakpal by over 3,700 votes in the annulled poll, said he was unfazed by the upcoming contest.

“I am not scared because I have a God I serve, and that is my objective. They think they have the incumbent advantage. They have state apparatus; they have state resources behind them,” he said.