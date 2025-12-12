Ghana Not Ready for Okada Legalization - Dr. Forkuo Kwarteng

A Senior Lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr. Solomon Forkuo Kwarteng, says Ghana isn't ready for commercial Okada operations.

Speaking on OTEC FM's Nyansapo show, he warned that allowing Okada riders to operate commercially will increase accidents and crime rates.

Dr. Kwarteng emphasized that the country lacks preparedness for the legalization, citing concerns over safety and security implications.

He believes the move could exacerbate existing challenges, urging caution.

This comes after Parliament passed the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2025, legalizing motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles for commercial use. Transport Minister Joseph Nikpe Bukari argues the move aims to sanitize the transport sector and enhance road safety, with stricter penalties for drunk driving.

The bill revises Ghana's legal alcohol limit for drivers and introduces tighter penalties to reduce drunk-driving incidents.

Minister Bukari says the changes aim to bring order to a sector with regulatory gaps.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Jacob Agyenim Boateng