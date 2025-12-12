Ghanaian Teachers Deserve Better Rewards Before Retirement.

All professions are honorable, but those that are confined to classrooms deserve the highest rewards. Ghana will one day understand, honor and uplift her precious educators. I deeply respect teaching profession. I love teachers and I understand their value to our societies.

Teaching is the one profession that gives society its deepest core values. It shapes character, builds discipline, nurtures empathy, and plants the seeds of integrity in every child. One of the greatest joys of teaching is witnessing former students return with gratitude and pride, sharing stories of how their lives were transformed. No other profession enjoys such a lifelong emotional bond. Teachers may not always be included in the celebrations of success, but they are always remembered as the foundation of that success. Their joy comes from the quiet pride of knowing they helped shape a life. “I taught him. I taught her. She was my student. He was my student.” These words are spoken not with envy, but with a lifted head and a pure heart.

Teachers rejoice when their students rise. They celebrate when their former learners become leaders, innovators, and achievers. A teacher’s heart carries no jealousy — only pure pride in the success of others. Every teacher becomes a prayer tank, quietly wishing blessings and greatness upon their students. They hope their students will go further, rise higher, and shine brighter than they ever did.

What a profession. What a calling.

To every teacher, we say: You are important in our hearts. We honor you. We celebrate you. We are proud teachers for teachers.

Why Ghanaian Teachers Feel Left Behind — And What Government Must Do Now. Teachers are undoubtedly at the heart of national development in Ghana, yet they remain some of the most important and least rewarded professionals in the country. They shape every doctor, engineer, entrepreneur, and leader, but their salaries rarely reflect the weight of this responsibility. Despite their central role in building the nation’s human capital, many teachers continue to feel financially strained, socially excluded, and undervalued in the very society they help build. Their contribution is immense, but the recognition they receive — especially in terms of remuneration — falls far below what they deserve. This disconnect between their impact and their income has left many teachers feeling left behind, even though they stand at the foundation of Ghana’s future.

2. Fallacies Behind Low Teacher Pay. The reasons often used to justify low teacher salaries are rooted in long‑standing misconceptions and structural weaknesses. Historically, teaching has been viewed as a “supporting role” rather than a national priority, leading to decades of undervaluing the profession. Budget limitations and competing political priorities further worsen the situation; when governments focus on short‑term projects, teacher welfare is pushed aside. The large size of the teaching workforce is frequently used as a reason to maintain low pay, treating salaries as a cost‑saving measure rather than an investment in national development. Additionally, teachers often lack strong advocacy power, making it difficult for them to negotiate better conditions or influence policy decisions. Social misconceptions also play a role — many assume teaching is “simple,” overlooking the emotional labor, expertise, and sacrifice required to shape young minds. These fallacies collectively contribute to a system that undervalues teachers and weakens the quality of education.

The Human Cost of Low Pay. Low salaries do more than create financial hardship — they erode teachers’ sense of dignity, belonging, and self‑worth. With meager income, teachers struggle to participate fully in social life, support their families, or invest in their own personal growth. This financial strain often leads to feelings of insignificance and invisibility in the very society they help build. A teacher who cannot meet basic needs is pushed into survival mode, making it difficult to teach with joy, confidence, and creativity. When teachers are forced to worry about daily survival, the emotional and intellectual energy needed for effective teaching becomes harder to sustain. The human cost is deep, and it affects not only teachers but the entire education system.

A National Appeal to Government: Increase Teachers’ Salaries Now. If Ghana is truly committed to building a strong and prosperous future, then the nation must begin by honoring the people who shape that future every day — its teachers. No country can rise above the quality of its education, and no education system can rise above the dignity of its teachers. Teachers give society its values, its thinkers, its innovators, and its leaders, yet many struggle to meet basic needs. This is not merely an economic issue; it is a matter of national respect, national responsibility, and national vision. We appeal to government — respectfully and urgently — to increase teachers’ salaries and restore dignity to the profession that builds every other profession. A dignified salary is not a reward; it is recognition. It is not a favor; it is fairness. It is not an expense; it is an investment in Ghana’s future.

Why Improving Teacher Remuneration Matters. Improving teacher remuneration is not just about increasing income — it is about strengthening the entire foundation of national development. Fair and dignified pay boosts teacher morale, enabling them to teach with renewed passion and confidence. Better salaries improve educational outcomes by reducing stress and allowing teachers to focus fully on their work. Higher remuneration also reduces teacher attrition, keeping experienced educators in the classroom where they are needed most. Competitive salaries attract talented young people into the profession, ensuring a strong pipeline of future educators. Above all, improved remuneration reaffirms that Ghana values those who shape its destiny. Teachers deserve to feel valued, seen, and supported. Let this be the moment when Ghana chooses to rise with its teachers.

What Government Can Do to Restore Dignity. Restoring dignity to the teaching profession requires deliberate and practical action. Increasing salaries to reflect the national importance of teachers is the first and most urgent step. Providing housing support or allowances would ease financial pressure and improve quality of life. Offering professional development opportunities — through scholarships, training, and career pathways — would empower teachers to grow and excel. Improving school infrastructure would create environments that inspire both teachers and students. Introducing special incentives, such as rural allowances and subject‑area bonuses, would motivate and retain skilled educators. Strengthening welfare systems, including health insurance and pensions, would give teachers long‑term security. Publicly celebrating teachers through national awards and recognition programs would restore respect and elevate the profession. These steps are practical, achievable, and transformative.

Teachers Are Unique: Honoring Our Heroes. Teachers are unique because they shape every other profession. Every doctor, engineer, artist, and leader begins in a classroom, guided by a teacher who believed in their potential. Teachers influence lives far beyond the curriculum, teaching confidence, resilience, curiosity, and character — qualities that last a lifetime. Teaching blends science, art, and humanity, requiring knowledge, creativity, empathy, and emotional intelligence all at once. Teachers work with the future, not the present, shaping the minds and values of the next generation. Their work demands deep emotional labor as they guide, comfort, motivate, and inspire students through challenges and triumphs. They create safe spaces where students discover identity, voice, and potential. Above all, teaching is a calling, not a job — a profession driven by passion, purpose, and the desire to make a difference. Teachers are heroes, and they deserve to be honored as such.

Teaching is the only profession that gives people the core values of life. It is the foundation on which character, discipline, empathy, and integrity are built. Students return to their former tutors with joy because teachers helped shape their destiny, guided their growth, and believed in them long before the world did. Teachers are always happy to see their students rise and flourish — blessed above them — without jealousy, without resentment, and without hesitation. Their pride is pure, their joy sincere.

Every teacher is a prayer tank, quietly hoping their students will rise higher than they ever could, achieve more than they ever dreamed, and shine brighter than they ever imagined. What a profession. What a calling. What a priceless gift to society.

And so we say again, with gratitude and conviction: Teacher, you are important in our hearts. We honor you. We celebrate you. We are proud — priceless profession for shaping lives.

By

Gaddiel R. Ackah

[email protected]

U.S. Navy veteran. Lives in U.S.A.

Social Advocate for economic independence and ethical leadership. His work spans education, business, military, leadership and creative arts, making him a multifaceted influencer.

Author of Many Leadership and Inspiring Books.