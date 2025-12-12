NSA acquires new pitch covers to protect stadia during Christmas events

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has taken delivery of newly procured pitch covers to protect national stadium turfs during the festive season.

The covers, according to the Authority, are expected to safeguard the pitches from damage during multi-purpose events that typically increase in December.

In a statement dated December 11, the Authority said the move forms part of its broader mandate to maintain world-class sporting facilities and ensure pitches remain in optimal condition.

“The arrival of these pitch covers is a major step forward in protecting our pitches and ensuring that our stadiums remain in excellent shape for both athletes and event organisers,” the NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, noted in the release.

The Authority revealed that a wholly owned Ghanaian company funded the procurement after responding to an appeal for private-sector support earlier this year.

“We are grateful to our partners for believing in our vision and contributing to the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s sports infrastructure,” the statement noted.

The partnership, championed by the NSA’s Marketing wing, aims to reduce turf deterioration, lower maintenance costs and strengthen the country’s preparedness for key competitions.

The NSA said the support has come at a crucial period, as the stadia are heavily relied on for both sporting and non-sporting activities during the festive season.