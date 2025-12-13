Agona East : Assembly staff honour outgoing Coordinating Director, Mr. Solomon Kweku Adjei

Staff of Agona East District Assembly in the Central Region last Friday honoured their outgoing District Coordinating Director, Mr. Solomon Kweku Adjei with citation for his dedication to duty and teamwork.

According to the Human Resources Manager of the Assembly, Mr. Rex. Baidoo, with the few years of working with the outgoing Coordinating Director, he proved to be simply Second to None.

" I have worked with 3 District Coordinating Directors, but Mr. Solomon Kweku Adjei is exceptional. He is down to earth and always support the well-being of every staff apart from his official duties.

Mr. Solomon Kweku Adjei is a listening Leader who moves along with anybody dispute positions or ranks of the person.

My prayer is that the Incoming Director will build upon what he has left and even do it better" The Human resources Manager stated.

On his part, the outgoing Director expressed his appreciation to the staff for recognizing his little contribution towards the welfare of the staff.

He noted that the staff also contributed significantly more for the District to top the District Dipart assessment in the Central Region.

Mr. Solomon Kweku Adjei encouraged the staff of the Assembly to extend the same friendly relationship he enjoyed while working with them to the Incoming Director Coordinating Director.

Mr. Solomon Kweku Adjei had worked with the Gomoa Central District Assembly and Tarkwa-Nsuem Municipal Assembly.

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