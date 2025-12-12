The Growing Burden of Waist and Knee Pain in Ghana: A Public Health Concern

In recent years, musculoskeletal disorders, particularly waist (lower back) and knee pain have become a significant health concern in Ghana. Across both urban and rural areas, many Ghanaians struggle with discomfort that affects their mobility, daily activities, and overall quality of life. These conditions are no longer isolated complaints; they have emerged as pressing public health issues that require urgent attention.

Prevalence of Waist and Knee Pain

Lower back pain, commonly referred to as waist pain, is one of the most frequently reported musculoskeletal complaints in Ghana. Research indicates that over 70% of Ghanaian adults experience some form of lower back pain during their lifetime. The prevalence spans various demographics, affecting both men and women, young and old. In urban areas, the sedentary lifestyle and long working hours contribute to the problem, while in rural regions, physically demanding work is a primary cause.

Knee pain, particularly due to osteoarthritis, is also highly prevalent among older adults. Studies suggest that approximately 13.8% of Ghanaians aged 50 and above suffer from knee joint disorders. Knee pain often presents as stiffness, swelling, and difficulty walking, which significantly limits independence and the ability to perform daily tasks. For many, walking long distances, climbing stairs, or even standing for extended periods becomes challenging.

Causes and Risk Factors

Several factors contribute to the high prevalence of waist and knee pain in Ghana. These include lifestyle, occupational hazards, age, and underlying health conditions.

Physically Demanding Work

Many Ghanaians are engaged in labor-intensive occupations such as farming, construction, and trading. These jobs often involve heavy lifting, bending, and prolonged standing, placing significant strain on the lower back and knee joints. Porters, traders, and market workers, in particular, frequently report chronic pain that interferes with their daily activities.

Sedentary Lifestyle and Poor Posture

Urbanization has brought about a more sedentary lifestyle for many Ghanaians, particularly office workers who spend long hours sitting. Poor posture, inadequate ergonomic setups, and prolonged sitting can weaken the core muscles that support the spine, making individuals more susceptible to lower back pain.

Aging and Degenerative Conditions

As people age, the wear and tear on joints and spinal discs increases. Osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease, is a major cause of knee pain among older adults in Ghana. Similarly, age-related degeneration of spinal structures contributes to chronic lower back pain.

Obesity and Lifestyle Factors

Excess weight places additional stress on the spine and knee joints. Combined with poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and certain lifestyle habits, obesity can accelerate joint degeneration and exacerbate pain.

Impact on Daily Life and Mobility

The consequences of waist and knee pain extend beyond physical discomfort. Many Ghanaians report difficulty walking, standing for long periods, or performing routine household tasks. For some, pain becomes so severe that even short distance become challenging to cover without assistance.

The economic impact is also significant. Individuals suffering from chronic pain may face reduced productivity at work, increased absenteeism, and, in some cases, job loss. For those who rely on physical labor for their livelihood, such as farmers and construction workers, mobility limitations can severely affect income and financial stability.

Socially, chronic musculoskeletal pain can lead to isolation and reduced participation in community activities. Pain-related disability often results in emotional stress, anxiety, and depression, further impacting quality of life.

Healthcare Challenges in Ghana

Access to specialized healthcare services, such as physiotherapy and orthopedics, remains limited in many parts of Ghana, particularly in rural areas. Many individuals attempt to manage pain at home using over-the-counter painkillers or traditional remedies, which may provide temporary relief but do not address underlying causes.

Moreover, awareness about preventive measures is low. Many people are unaware of proper lifting techniques, ergonomic practices, or exercises that strengthen muscles supporting the back and knees. Without early intervention, minor pain can develop into chronic conditions that are harder to treat.

Prevention and Management

Health experts emphasize that musculoskeletal disorders should be treated as a public health priority. Effective prevention and management strategies can help reduce pain, improve mobility, and enhance quality of life. Key recommendations include:

Exercise and Physical Therapy

Regular physical activity, including stretching and strengthening exercises, can help maintain joint flexibility and reduce the risk of lower back and knee pain. Physiotherapy is particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing chronic pain, as therapists can provide personalized rehabilitation plans.

Ergonomics and Proper Posture

Improving workplace ergonomics and adopting correct lifting techniques can prevent strain on the back and knees. Simple adjustments, such as using chairs with proper lumbar support, avoiding prolonged sitting, and taking short movement breaks, can significantly reduce risk.

Weight Management and Nutrition

Maintaining a healthy weight reduces stress on joints, while a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D supports bone and joint health. Regular exercise combined with proper nutrition can prevent or slow down degenerative joint conditions.

Early Medical Intervention

Seeking prompt medical attention for persistent pain is crucial. Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent the progression of musculoskeletal disorders and reduce the risk of long-term disability.

Community Awareness Campaigns

Raising awareness about musculoskeletal health through public education campaigns can help individuals recognize symptoms early and seek appropriate care. Community screening programs can also play a vital role in early detection and intervention.

Conclusion

Waist and knee pain are increasingly common in Ghana, affecting a large portion of the population and severely limiting mobility, productivity, and quality of life. The causes are multifactorial, ranging from occupational hazards and sedentary lifestyles to aging and degenerative conditions. Despite the high prevalence, access to specialized healthcare remains limited, and many individuals manage their pain with temporary or inadequate measures.

Addressing this growing public health concern requires a multi-faceted approach, including improved access to healthcare, public education, preventive measures, and rehabilitation services. By prioritizing musculoskeletal health, Ghana can help its citizens remain mobile, productive, and engaged in their communities, ensuring a healthier and more active population for the future.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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