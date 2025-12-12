NDC Has a Minister of Education Whose MS in Sociology Degree Was Revoked by Legon - Part 1

In William Shakespeare’s classic drama Julius Caesar, we have one of the characters, a leader of the powerful Roman Republic, I suppose he is a Senator, tell one of his colleagues and fellow Senator, Brutus, that the crisis of leadership that has taken convulsive grip of the Roman State is absolutely no happenstance or a sheer act of destiny over which the entire Roman Republic or Empire can do absolutely nothing by way of healthily and constructively reversing the same. Rather, in the unimpeachably reflective opinion of Senator Cassius, it is absolutely and squarely the fault of the entire leadership of the Roman Republic to have sat so obtusely duck and idle, while a vaultingly ambitious politician by the name of Julius Caesar monopolizes the statutory powers of the Republic by egotistically and egomaniacally appropriating or, better yet, misappropriating the same.

Consequently, Senator Cassius tells his apparently weak-minded fellow Senators and Politicians that they need to promptly rise to the occasion forthwith and unreservedly, in order to ensure that the present topsy-turvy state of affairs of the State could be immediately stemmed or reversed for the collective good and benefit of all the citizens and the residents of Rome. There is an obviously Mamdanian ring to the foregoing trend of reasoning, which also unmistakably reflects Ghana’s most recent former Minister of Education’s clarion call for a prompt and a radical reversal of the precipitously downward spiral in the general quality of public education in the country under the present Mahama 2.0 regime of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which appears to be far more fixated on literally laying Ghana’s mineral-rich land and forestry resources to waste by its blind and myopic support of the environmentally predatory and genocidal promotion of illegal small-scale mining, globally infamously known as Galamsey (See “2025 WASSCE results: 'NDC is retrogressively resetting education in Ghana' — Minority” Modernghana.com 12/3/25).

In the Ancient Greco-Roman Version of the foregoing crisis of leadership, we have Senator Cassius tell Senator Brutus the following universally renowned truth of delectable leadership: “The fault, Dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves, that we are underlings.” Now, it is increasingly becoming clear that when the then former one-term President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, the main opposition challenger to the then Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia, and his associate Apex Leadership of the National Democratic Congress decided to literally snatch and cannibalize ballot boxes, in the full glare of a global media audience, in the wake of Ghana’s 2024 General Election, such unpardonable act of high and unspeakable treason, unarguably calculated to brazenly and unconscionably ensure that Ghana’s fiercely fought and otherwise 32-year-old exemplary and model democratic cynosure for the entire ECOWAS/West-African Subregion would be literally and decidedly reduced to the junta-inflected Darwinian status quo viciously and barbarically established by the acclaimed Founding-Father of the National Democratic Congress, strategically and systematically evolved from the veritable junta juggernaut that was the late Chairman, subsequently President, Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded junta of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC).

For more than a decade, a hitherto fragile but, nevertheless, remarkably thriving and progressively pivoting neoliberal national/macroeconomy, spearheaded by the late President Hilla “Babini” Limann-led People’s National Party (PNP), would be effectively reduced to an existential rubble and a wasteland, with the Cedi, the national currency or legal tender having effectively been reduced to a shinplaster, with One US Dollar being exchanged for at least 200 Cedis, and that was in the best of times under the leadership of the Chairman Rawlings, the former Ghana Air Force’s Flight-Lieutenant who mentored our current Star Pupil of the P/NDC and the publicly self-confessed pathologically payola-addicted President John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama.

It has often been said in some local Ghanaian languages and cultures that God or Divine Providence has at least 99 Names and Accolades. In the case of Ghana’s President Mahama, the latter figure is estimated to hover anywhere in the vicinity between 900 and 9,000 Names and Accolades! That is how mathematically unfathomable is the West-Gonja, Savannah Region, native’s storied appetite for payola has been estimated to be. You see, the problem or, properly speaking, the fault here is that one simply cannot teach a dressmaker to make shoes or furniture at whim and overnight.

Which, of course, is just another very basic and simple way of saying that you cannot make a forensically proven and a certified plagiarist and a congenitally anti-intellectual and anti-academic professional kleptocrat a substantive Minister of Education immediately replace the best specialist for the job and the portfolio that Ghana has had for at least two generations, and still expect our children and grandchildren to perform Houdini Magical Feats on their high school exit exams. That is simply insane, in Einsteinian speak or parlance, that is.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]