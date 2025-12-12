Following in Australia’s Footsteps: Should Ghana Restrict Teen Social Media Use?

In December 2025, Australia made global headlines by becoming the first country to implement a sweeping ban on social media access for users under the age of 16, triggering intense discussion around the world about the role of government in regulating digital platforms and protecting young people online. The move has since spurred debate not only in Australia but in other regions including Africa about whether stricter controls could help mitigate the harms associated with social media use among teenagers.

Why Australia Took Action

Australia’s government cited a growing body of evidence linking early and prolonged social media use with negative impacts on children’s mental health, wellbeing, and safety. Concerns ranged from cyber bullying, exposure to explicit or harmful content, addictive design features driven by algorithms, and rising reports of anxiety and depression among youth. To address these risks, the Australian Parliament passed the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024, which prohibits minors under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms.

Under the law:

Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snap chat, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Threads, Twitch, and Kick must implement age verification systems that prevent users under 16 from accessing or creating accounts.

Penalties for non‑compliance are significant: platforms that fail to take “reasonable steps” risk fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (about US$31–33 million).

The law applies to platforms and companies, not to individual children or their parents meaning youths under 16 are not criminally liable for attempting to use these apps.

The legislation came into force on 10 December 2025, and millions of Australian children and teens saw their accounts deactivated or blocked if they had not verified their age or were below the threshold age.

Government Rationale and Public Support

Australian leaders framed the ban as a protective measure designed to reduce young people’s exposure to harmful online environments. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as part of a broader effort to reform the digital landscape and protect the wellbeing of families and children “a proud day” marking a significant cultural shift.

Public support in Australia was reported to be strong, with polls showing a majority of parents backing age restrictions to limit the influence of addictive and potentially damaging online content.

Criticism and Legal Challenges

Despite broad support, the policy has also faced sharp criticism. Advocates for free speech and digital rights have argued that the ban could infringe on fundamental freedoms particularly the implied constitutional right to political communication and limit young people’s ability to engage in civic or social issues online. Indeed, companies like Reddit have filed legal challenges in the High Court of Australia, asserting that the law is unconstitutional and unduly restrictive.

Critics also say the enforcement of such a ban may be technically and practically difficult. Age verification technologies including biometric checks or document uploads raise privacy concerns and may inadvertently block legitimate adult users or exclude marginalized groups. Furthermore, some argue that determined teenagers could bypass restrictions using VPNs or alternative platforms not covered under the law.

Effects on Teenagers and Digital Culture

Since implementation, the ban has led to mixed outcomes. On one hand, supporters believe it will help reduce screen addiction and associated harms such as cyber bullying, social comparison, and disturbed sleep patterns among children. On the other hand, many teenagers have expressed frustration and fear of social isolation, as social media has become a central way young people communicate, learn, and build community.

Some youth workers and educators worry that removing access entirely could hamper support networks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as neurodiverse teens or those in remote areas who rely on online interaction for social engagement.

International Interest and Relevance to Ghana

Australia’s bold experiment has drawn international attention. Countries such as Denmark, France, Greece, Romania, Malaysia, and New Zealand are reportedly considering similar age restrictions, though with variations in enforcement and age limits.

In Ghana and across Africa, child advocacy groups have begun urging governments to consider adopting policies inspired by Australia’s approach to delay social media access for younger children, citing similar concerns about online safety, misinformation, addiction, and cyber exploitation. Proponents argue that such policies could help nurture healthier digital childhoods and allow time for children to develop emotional resilience before exposure to the pressures of social networks.

However, Ghana’s context may differ significantly. With rapidly increasing internet penetration and a youthful population, any policy that restricts social media access would need to balance digital inclusion, freedom of expression, education, and safety. Given the importance of online space for learning, entrepreneurship, and political engagement, outright bans may pose unintended challenges. Instead, some experts propose a blend of strategies:

Digital literacy education in schools and communities to teach safe, responsible, and critical use of the internet.

Parental controls and guidance tools that allow families to manage time spent online without restricting access entirely.

Collaborative regulation between government, tech companies, and civil society to promote child-friendly platform design and stronger moderation standards.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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