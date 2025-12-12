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Ghana Reinforces Commitment to Digital Inclusion with Telecel Partnership

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD
Politics Ghana Reinforces Commitment to Digital Inclusion with Telecel Partnership
FRI, 12 DEC 2025

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Sam George, has reiterated the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the digital age.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telecel Group to support the One Million Coders Programme on Thursday, in Accra, the Minister described the collaboration as a step in unlocking Ghana’s digital potential.

He emphasised that the flagship programme, launched by President John Mahama in April 2025, was designed to “unlock the digital potential and create more career pathways to sustainable livelihoods for our youth. We are proud to collaborate with forward-thinking partners like Telecel, who share our vision of inclusive digital empowerment.”

Mr George noted that under the agreement, participants in the One Million Coders Programme will gain access to the Startocode learning suite, covering key areas including web development, Python programming, data analytics, and digital entrepreneurship.

“The partnership will also support mentorship and community engagement components to encourage continuous learning and career growth,” he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Group, Mr Moh Damush, noted that the initiative represents a concrete step in the mission to lead the revolution for a digitally connected Africa.

“We believe aligning with the One Million Coders initiative will help us equip tens of thousands of young people with vital digital and coding skills for Ghana’s growing digital economy. And more importantly, empower the country to lead the future of the digital ecosystem that is already reshaping Africa,” he said.

The CEO stated that the collaboration further strengthens Telecel Group’s wider corporate social responsibility and sustainability strategy, which emphasises digital inclusion, health development, and environmental protection across its markets in Africa.

This partnership, he said, will enable Telecel Group to provide free access to its Start code platform, training 100,000 young Ghanaians over the next four years. The initiative is expected to advance Ghana’s digital transformation, creating new opportunities in the global digital economy.

Start code, developed by Telecel Group, is a multilingual, self-paced digital learning platform designed to deliver affordable and inclusive coding education. The platform combines interactive lessons with hands-on projects, ensuring learners acquire practical, job-ready skills for the modern tech industry.

The platform has already trained thousands of students across Africa, empowering them with foundational coding knowledge and digital literacy. Its multilingual features make it accessible to learners from diverse linguistic and educational backgrounds, particularly people in underserved regions.

Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD

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