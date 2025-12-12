ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s Security Agencies Stage a Joint Show of Force Ahead of the Festive Season

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD
Politics Ghana’s Security Agencies Stage a Joint Show of Force Ahead of the Festive Season
FRI, 12 DEC 2025

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in partnership with other security agencies, has conducted a large-scale show of Force Exercise in Accra to demonstrate its readiness to safeguard the nation during the festive season.

The coordinated operation held on Thursday aimed to improve operational readiness, prevent criminal activity, and boost public confidence in the country’s security system. It also sought to improve inter-agency cooperation and strengthen national resilience against emerging threats.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, described the exercise as a powerful symbol of unity, strength, and professionalism among Ghana’s security services.

He emphasised that the initiative was not intended to alarm the public but to reassure citizens of the state’s commitment to maintaining peace during a time when social and economic activities usually increase.

Mr Genfi commended the participating agencies for their commitment and sacrifice, noting that their continual efforts have helped preserve Ghana’s stability amid growing regional security concerns.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping security personnel with modern tools and advanced technology, and to enhancing their training while improving their welfare.

He urged the public to collaborate with security services by reporting suspicious behaviour and supporting national efforts to maintain peace.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, also lauded the personnel for their cooperation, resilience, and professionalism throughout the exercise.

He urged them to remain alert and maintain a strong deterrent posture as the Christmas period approaches.

The CDS also referenced the President’s “big push” initiative, which aims to further strengthen the operational capabilities and welfare of the country’s security agencies.

Personnel from the various services assembled at Black Star Square before being deployed across five operational teams—Alpha, Bravo, Chale, Delta, and Echo. The teams covered strategic routes, including Kasoa, Madina–Aburi, Kuntunse–Nsawam, Kpone–Dwahenya, and Afienya–Ashaiman, before returning to the Black Star Square to conclude the exercise.

Judith Twumwaa, ISD

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project

2 hours ago

EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area

2 hours ago

Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured

2 hours ago

Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comments Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comment...

2 hours ago

There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year— Gender Minister There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year — G...

2 hours ago

Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding programme — Gender Minister Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding p...

2 hours ago

Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President

2 hours ago

NACOC arrests key suspect in $296m Australia-linked meth case NACOC arrests key suspect in $296m Australia-linked meth case

2 hours ago

Current anti-LGBTQ bill not robust enough to protect family values — GPCC Current anti-LGBTQ bill not robust enough to protect family values — GPCC

2 hours ago

MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African journalists MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African jou...

Just in....
body-container-line