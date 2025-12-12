Ghana’s Security Agencies Stage a Joint Show of Force Ahead of the Festive Season

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in partnership with other security agencies, has conducted a large-scale show of Force Exercise in Accra to demonstrate its readiness to safeguard the nation during the festive season.

The coordinated operation held on Thursday aimed to improve operational readiness, prevent criminal activity, and boost public confidence in the country’s security system. It also sought to improve inter-agency cooperation and strengthen national resilience against emerging threats.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, described the exercise as a powerful symbol of unity, strength, and professionalism among Ghana’s security services.

He emphasised that the initiative was not intended to alarm the public but to reassure citizens of the state’s commitment to maintaining peace during a time when social and economic activities usually increase.

Mr Genfi commended the participating agencies for their commitment and sacrifice, noting that their continual efforts have helped preserve Ghana’s stability amid growing regional security concerns.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping security personnel with modern tools and advanced technology, and to enhancing their training while improving their welfare.

He urged the public to collaborate with security services by reporting suspicious behaviour and supporting national efforts to maintain peace.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, also lauded the personnel for their cooperation, resilience, and professionalism throughout the exercise.

He urged them to remain alert and maintain a strong deterrent posture as the Christmas period approaches.

The CDS also referenced the President’s “big push” initiative, which aims to further strengthen the operational capabilities and welfare of the country’s security agencies.

Personnel from the various services assembled at Black Star Square before being deployed across five operational teams—Alpha, Bravo, Chale, Delta, and Echo. The teams covered strategic routes, including Kasoa, Madina–Aburi, Kuntunse–Nsawam, Kpone–Dwahenya, and Afienya–Ashaiman, before returning to the Black Star Square to conclude the exercise.

Judith Twumwaa, ISD