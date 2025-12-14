Kufuor’s Reflections Offer Lessons for NPP Flagbearer Race

Observers say former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s recent reflections on internal party plots against his leadership in the late 1990s carry important lessons for current flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kufuor recalled that after losing the 1996 presidential election, some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sought to block his return as flagbearer. He described the period as one of “thick plot,” marked by propaganda and false accusations designed to force him out ahead of the 2000 elections.

Among the claims, he said, were allegations that he had diverted about $100,000 in campaign funds into a private U.S. bank account. The party, under then-chairman Peter Ala Adjetey, set up an investigative committee led by A.K. Deku. The committee eventually cleared him after accusers failed to provide evidence.

Despite securing 39% of the vote in 1996—a result Kufuor considered remarkable for a first attempt—some party insiders insisted he should not be presented again. Rival aspirant J.H. Mensah even likened him to a “rejected cassava” unfit for the market.

Yet at the 1998 Sunyani congress, NPP delegates re-elected Kufuor for the sake of “consistent marketing.” Their decision proved pivotal when he went on to defeat Prof. J.E.A. Mills in the 2000 general election.

Reflecting on those experiences, Kufuor has drawn parallels with the bitter rivalries in recent NPP campaigns. He urged the party to choose leaders based on competence rather than ethnic or religious considerations, warning against the “tribal party” label.

He further cautioned aspirants against bribing voters, stressing that while people may accept money, they ultimately vote for trust and genuine leadership. He also warned against “big egos” and entitlement, underscoring that unity remains essential for winning political power.

---Daily Guide