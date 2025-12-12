French farmers step up protests over regulations and compulsory cattle culls

French farmers stepped up their campaign against agricultural policy and animal health rules this week, with protests in south-western France highlighting both deep financial distress in the sector and growing anger over the compulsory slaughter of cattle following outbreaks of contagious nodular dermatitis.

In the town of Agen, in the Lot-et-Garonne department, farmers arrived overnight from Thursday to Friday in around 60 tractors, dumping manure and tyres outside a series of state buildings, including the prefecture, the courthouse, labour and employment offices, the Departmental Directorate for Territories and the Mutualité Sociale Agricole social security body.

The action was called by the Coordination Rurale and the Confédération Paysanne unions, which accuse the authorities of failing to listen to farmers' concerns.

Tensions had already been high after the prefect announced on Wednesday that a meeting scheduled for Friday morning with agricultural stakeholders would be postponed.

“Prefect, you are shirking your responsibilities once again,” the Coordination Rurale said in a statement.

José Pérez, president of the union's Lot-et-Garonne branch, warned of an industry on the brink. “We started protesting two years ago. Two years on, nothing has changed. Here, 10 percent of farmers are going to file for bankruptcy, representing 500 farms, and 75 percent are in a very difficult financial situation,” he said, accusing the government of “despising” farmers.

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Tackling CND

In a previous statement, the union had taken aim at Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard, branding her a “pyromaniac firefighter” over her handling of the crisis linked to contagious nodular dermatitis (CND), a viral disease that affects cattle but poses no risk to humans.

“For years, we have been warning that French agriculture is on its last legs, caught between ever-increasing standards and unfair foreign competition ... And what has the government done? Nothing,” the Coordination Rurale said, calling for “a ten-year moratorium on all regulations that hinder” the profession and “an end to all agencies that serve only to constrain us”.

The Confédération Paysanne echoed those concerns, accusing the state of persisting “in applying deadly policies that destroy farms, lives and territories”, and urging “all citizens” and elected officials to “join the movement”.

Clashes over cattle culls

That anger was even more visible several dozen kilometres away in Ariège, where opposition to the compulsory slaughter of cattle escalated into clashes on Thursday night.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas to retake control of a farm in the village of Bordes-sur-Arize, where farmers had gathered to block veterinary services from euthanising 207 Blonde d'Aquitaine cows following the detection of a CND case.

Mobile gendarmes moved in shortly before 11 pm, dispersing demonstrators amid flying projectiles and fires lit from hay bales and pallets. “The joint action of the internal security forces has secured the farm. The situation is now under control,” the Ariège prefecture said shortly before midnight.

Farmers had been mobilised at the site since Wednesday morning, when the outbreak was announced, with at least several hundred people present.

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Slaughter for prevention

Under current rules, slaughter is considered the only effective way to prevent “the disease from spreading throughout the French herd”, and is followed by vaccination campaigns.

In Ariège, of the department's 33,000 cattle, 3,000 had already been vaccinated last month in areas near the Pyrénées-Orientales, where earlier outbreaks were detected.

Local unions and the Chamber of Agriculture had proposed an alternative approach, including slaughtering only infected animals alongside mass vaccination, but the plan was rejected by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The regulations also impose “restricted areas” within a 50 km radius of an outbreak, limiting cattle movements. In the neighbouring Hautes-Pyrénées, another herd of around 20 animals was due to be slaughtered on Friday, prompting further mobilisation.

“Attempts to block or gather near farms put all farmers at risk of further spreading the disease,” warned the department's prefect, Jean Salomon.

Despite this, protesters insist their actions are having an effect. “Mobilisation is paying off, it has delayed the deadline,” said Bertrand Venteau, president of the Coordination Rurale, calling for mass vaccination and “great unity in the agricultural world”.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, CND – which appeared in France in June – is “under control”, and discussions have been opened on preventive vaccination.

While the FNSEA farmer's union has warned of potential risks to exports and prices, its president Arnaud Rousseau has now asked for vaccination zones to be extended beyond the current regulated areas.

(with AFP)