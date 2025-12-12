French video game 'Clair Obscur' sweeps LA Game Awards with record nine wins

French indie title 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' has swept the annual Game Awards in Los Angeles, dominating the ceremony with a record-breaking nine wins, including the coveted prize for best video game of the year.

Accepting the top award on an LA stage on Thursday, Sandfall Interactive founder Guillaume Broche appeared both delighted and stunned by the scale of the achievement.

“What a weird timeline for us,” he quipped, before thanking his team and paying tribute to what he called the industry's “unsung heroes”.

“And also I want to extend thanks to the unsung heroes of this industry – the people who make tutorials on YouTube on how to make a game – because we had no idea how to make a game before,” Broche said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – the first game from the French studio – tells the story of a small group of characters fighting seemingly impossible odds in a post-apocalyptic world rendered in a distinctly French visual style.

The game was nominated in more categories than any other title this year and emerged victorious in many of them, despite stiff competition from major releases such as Death Stranding 2 by industry legend Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame, and Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza.

The project began life in 2020 as a personal idea from Broche, who was then working as a developer at French gaming giant Ubisoft.

That same year, he teamed up with former colleague Tom Guillermin to form Sandfall Interactive in the southern French city of Montpellier.

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'Thank you to the players'

A key turning point came in 2022, when the fledgling studio struck a publishing deal with UK-based Kepler Interactive, securing the funding needed to bring the ambitious project to life. Since its release in April this year, the gamble has paid off handsomely – around five million copies of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have been sold worldwide.

“This is a passion project into which we poured our heart and soul,” Broche said in a video, standing alongside members of his team. “To be rewarded like this is just wonderful!”

During the awards ceremony itself, Broche also gave a “massive thank you” to players, whose enthusiasm has helped propel the game from indie debut to global success.

That grassroots popularity has been visible at conventions and game fairs, where fans have turned up dressed in a striped mariner's shirt and red beret – one of the most stereotypically French outfits available for characters in the game.

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From Belle Époque Paris to global success

Set in the city of Lumière – which bears a striking resemblance to Belle Époque Paris – the action-packed story follows a group of heroes determined to defeat a powerful entity threatening their home. While unmistakably French in tone and aesthetics, the game also draws clear inspiration from Japanese titles such as the long-running Final Fantasy franchise.

Clair Obscur is a role-playing game built around turn-based combat, pitting players against monsters inhabiting its richly imagined world.

Its popularity has been driven by a blend of emotional storytelling, endearing characters and inventive gameplay, notably the introduction of reactive rhythm-based elements that allow players to parry enemy attacks in time with the action.

Sandfall's achievement did not go unnoticed within the industry. “Sandfall managed to present something really polished and go toe-to-toe with major titles,” industry specialist Benoit Reinier told reporters at the time of the game's release.

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Players have also singled out the soundtrack as a standout feature, with the music playing an outsized role in drawing them into the game's universe. At the Game Awards, Clair Obscur took home prizes including best narrative, best role-playing game and best music score.

The success has already attracted attention beyond the gaming world. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the team in May, thanking them for “putting the spotlight on French-style boldness and creativity”. There are also plans in the works to adapt the Expedition 33 story for the big screen.

The awards ceremony itself reflected the growing global reach of the games industry. Streamed across 30 platforms – including Amazon Prime for the first time – the show was packed with trailers for upcoming titles such as Star Wars and Tomb Raider, alongside celebrity appearances including Jason Momoa, who is set to appear in a Street Fighter film due for release next year.

Nicolas Doucet, founder of Team Asobi, which won the top prize last year with Astro Bot, used the occasion to underline the international nature of modern game development. “The games nominated this year were created by teams from all over the world,” he said. “This is a testament that our industry feeds from various world cultures and, in this day and age, is something we should really, really appreciate and celebrate.”

(With AFP)