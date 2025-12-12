Bridging the classroom and the boardroom: Why Ghana must rethink how it prepares its graduates

Every year, thousands of young Ghanaians complete their undergraduate degrees with hope, ambition, and certificates in hand. Yet for many, the transition from campus to the workplace is frustratingly difficult. Consistently, employers complain about being unable to find graduates with the requisite skill sets, while graduates complain of lack of job opportunities. Somewhere in between lies a structural problem Ghana can no longer afford to ignore.

As our economy evolves and competition intensifies both locally and globally, Ghana’s true advantage will not come from natural resources alone but from the quality of its people, especially the young ones. Their skills and adaptability for the future of work will contribute to whether the country moves forward or falls behind.

Degrees without skills? A costly mismatch

Across Ghana, many university programmes remain heavily theory-driven. While academic knowledge is important, too many graduates leave campus with limited exposure to the workplace environment, modern tools or problem-solving experience. In many cases, curricula are designed with little input from industry, resulting in training that does not reflect the realities of the current job-market.

The impact is visible. Graduate unemployment is rising, and “disguised unemployment”, where university graduates work in jobs far below their qualifications has become increasingly common. At the same time, employers in sectors such as technology, engineering, manufacturing, agribusiness and finance continue to report vacant positions because applicants lack practical skills, digital competence, teamwork ability and critical thinking.

This contradiction is not just frustrating; it is economically damaging.

Innovation that rarely leaves the classroom

Ghana is not short of talent or creativity. University students regularly develop promising ideas such as solar-powered devices, agritech solutions, low-cost health innovations and digital platforms. Yet too many of these ideas end as final-year projects or exhibition prototypes.

The challenge is not innovation itself, but the lack of strong, sustained collaboration between universities and industry. Without mentorship, funding, testing opportunities or clear pathways to market, even the most brilliant student ideas struggle to survive beyond campus.

Standalone incubators and innovation hubs help, but when they operate in isolation without deep links to universities and private-sector players, their impact remains limited.

A practical way forward

To address these challenges, these two complementary frameworks - the Talent Acceleration Pipeline (TAP) and the Industry–Academia Collaborative Problem-Solving Model (IACPSM) are crucial and relevant for Ghana

TAP focuses on preparing students for the real world long before graduation. It calls for curricula designed with industry input, structured internships and co-op programmes, and work-integrated learning that exposes students to real workplace expectations. It also highlights the need for strong career placement offices that track graduates, organise job fairs, and help students build professional identities.

The goal is not simply to produce job seekers, but to nurture graduates with entrepreneurial skills to create jobs, innovate and contribute meaningfully to national development.

IACPSM takes collaboration a step further. Under this model, companies submit real operational challenges to partner universities. Students, working in interdisciplinary teams and guided by faculty and industry mentors, develop practical solutions. The best ideas are then tested during internships or national service placements within the same organisations.

This approach ensures that learning is directly tied to real economic needs, while giving businesses access to fresh ideas and future talent.

Why this matters now

Ghana has one of the youngest populations in the world. As university enrolment continues to grow, so do expectations, especially from parents who invest heavily in their children’s education with the hope of securing their future.

If higher education does not deliver relevant skills and clear pathways to employment or entrepreneurship, the social and economic consequences will be severe. However, if reforms like TAP and IACPSM are adopted widely, they could serve as a national blueprint, reducing graduate unemployment, strengthening innovation and aligning education more closely with Ghana’s development priorities.

These ideas are not untested. Countries such as Australia, Bangladesh and others have implemented similar models with positive results. Within Ghana itself, some technical and entrepreneurial universities have already demonstrated the power of structured industry partnerships. What is needed now is scale, coordination and policy support.

From fragmentation to collaboration

For Ghana to build truly future-ready talent, universities must balance academic rigour with real-world experience. Industry must move beyond complaints about graduate quality and actively engage in training, mentoring and curriculum development. Policymakers, for their part, must create incentives and frameworks that encourage sustained collaboration.

The vision of bridging the classroom and the boardroom is ambitious, but achievable. If embraced, it could produce a generation of graduates equipped not just to find jobs, but to shape industries, drive innovation, and lead Ghana into its next phase of economic growth.

By: Margery Mama Akua Tawiah Andah,

Student, Level 400 – Human Resource Management

Academic City University