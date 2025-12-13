ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

YEA Presents Newly Trained Community First Responders to Kwahu West Municipality

By Charles Selorm Dumenu
Social News YEA Presents Newly Trained Community First Responders to Kwahu West Municipality
SAT, 13 DEC 2025

On Wednesday, 10th December, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Director for Kwahu West, Mr. Okyere Yakubu, officially presented the newly trained beneficiaries of the Community First Responder Assistant module to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkawkaw, Hon. Tamimu Halidu.

The MCE, in turn, handed over the beneficiaries to the National Ambulance Service Commander for Nkawkaw, Mr. Charles Selorm Dumenu. A total of fourteen (14) beneficiaries have been posted to the Nkawkaw Municipality to support emergency response operations and strengthen pre-hospital care in the area.

In his remarks, Hon. Halidu encouraged the beneficiaries to approach their duties with humility, discipline, and commitment. He emphasized that their role is crucial in enhancing emergency healthcare delivery and contributing to the safety and wellbeing of residents within the municipality.

The deployment of the new Community First Responder Assistants is expected to boost the capacity of the National Ambulance Service and improve rapid response to emergencies across Nkawkaw.

By Charles Selorm Dumenu

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport Passport Office denies claims Fella Makafui has diplomatic passport

40 minutes ago

Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing Suspected thief caned, forced to carry heavy logs over alleged repeated stealing

2 hours ago

Ghana, Denmark partner to preserve Osu heritage sites linked to slave trade history Ghana, Denmark partner to preserve Osu heritage sites linked to slave trade hist...

2 hours ago

June 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.23 on BoG interbank June 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.23 on BoG interbank 

2 hours ago

Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for contempt in Kevin Okyere case Media uproar as Court jails Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbe seven days for c...

2 hours ago

ECOWAS defence chiefs deny bribery allegations during Guinea-Bissau mission ECOWAS defence chiefs deny bribery allegations during Guinea-Bissau mission

2 hours ago

Wontumis lawyers file motion to postpone July 3 judgment in Samreboi case Wontumi's lawyers file motion to postpone July 3 judgment in Samreboi case

2 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes becoming a major security threat in Ghana — Muntaka Chieftaincy disputes becoming a major security threat in Ghana — Muntaka

2 hours ago

Sedina Tamakloe has been in custody since her extradition - Interior Minister Sedina Tamakloe has been in custody since her extradition - Interior Minister

2 hours ago

Deeply disappointing -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Courts dismissal of Justice Torkonoos case 'Deeply disappointing' -- Ahiagbah reacts to ECOWAS Court's dismissal of Justice...

Just in....
body-container-line