YEA Presents Newly Trained Community First Responders to Kwahu West Municipality

On Wednesday, 10th December, the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Director for Kwahu West, Mr. Okyere Yakubu, officially presented the newly trained beneficiaries of the Community First Responder Assistant module to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkawkaw, Hon. Tamimu Halidu.

The MCE, in turn, handed over the beneficiaries to the National Ambulance Service Commander for Nkawkaw, Mr. Charles Selorm Dumenu. A total of fourteen (14) beneficiaries have been posted to the Nkawkaw Municipality to support emergency response operations and strengthen pre-hospital care in the area.

In his remarks, Hon. Halidu encouraged the beneficiaries to approach their duties with humility, discipline, and commitment. He emphasized that their role is crucial in enhancing emergency healthcare delivery and contributing to the safety and wellbeing of residents within the municipality.

The deployment of the new Community First Responder Assistants is expected to boost the capacity of the National Ambulance Service and improve rapid response to emergencies across Nkawkaw.

By Charles Selorm Dumenu