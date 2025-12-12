NPP votes on competence, not tribal lines — Bawumia to delegates

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reminded New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates that the party’s tradition is built on competence, not tribal considerations.

He urged members not to yield to tribal pressure as the party prepares for its flagbearer contest on January 31, 2026, stressing that the NPP has always chosen leaders based on merit, loyalty and electoral strength.

Addressing delegates in Wa as part of his tour of the Upper West Region, Dr Bawumia said the party’s history shows a clear pattern of supporting capable leaders regardless of their ethnic background.

He cited the example of northern political figures such as S.D. Dombo and Abayifa Karbo, who backed Dr K.A. Busia during the era of the United Party.

“When you look at our party, we have never voted on tribal lines. We always vote on competence, capacity and who can win power for us,” he said.

He referenced past internal contests to reinforce his point, noting that the north supported John Agyekum Kufuor over Alhaji Malik Alhassan Yakubu in 1998, and later backed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the late Vice President Aliu Mahama in 2007.

Dr Bawumia said claims that northerners backing him are doing so on tribal grounds ignore the overwhelming support he enjoys nationwide.

“Simply because the north is supporting me doesn’t mean it is tribalistic. There are 15 other regions supporting Dr Bawumia, so it is not about tribalism,” he stated.

He cautioned party members making “tribal and bigoted statements” to stop, warning that such comments damage the party’s reputation.

“This party doesn’t vote on tribalism. We vote on competence and on who can help us win power,” he stressed.