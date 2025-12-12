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‘The thing looks too much like cooked drama’ — Ex-NPP MP on anti-OSP bill

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Shiela Bartels
FRI, 12 DEC 2025
Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Shiela Bartels

A former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Shiela Bartels, has criticised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what she sees as conflicting positions on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Her reaction follows the laying of a private member’s bill in Parliament seeking to repeal Act 959, the law which established the OSP in 2017.

The “Office of the Special Prosecutor (Repeal) Bill, 2025,” was presented by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

It also calls for the transfer of all regulations, directives, assets, liabilities and funds of the OSP to the Attorney-General’s office.

However, the Office of the President on Thursday, December 11, announced that President John Dramani Mahama has directed the two MPs to withdraw the bill.

The statement, signed by Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu, reaffirmed the President’s long-held view that the OSP remains an essential pillar in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.

Reacting in a social media post, Bartels argued that the development gives the impression that the Executive is encroaching on the work of the Legislature.

According to the former New Patriotic Party lawmaker, the sequence of events makes the entire episode appear coordinated.

“Is Parliament and the Executive now a joint power? How can the Executive ‘direct’ the Legislature on how to perform its duties? What happened to Separation of Powers? I hope the Majority Leader is firm and stands by their bill if it wasn’t a mere orchestration. The thing looks too much like cooked drama to me! Well, let’s all wait and see!” she wrote.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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