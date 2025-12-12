Ghana’s Human Rights: Challenges and Benefits for Its Citizens

Observing Human Rights Advocates Day

Human Rights Advocates Day offers a moment to reflect on the state of human rights in Ghana acknowledging both the persistent challenges that advocates confront and the real benefits citizens enjoy when rights are protected. Ghana has long been viewed as a democratic beacon in West Africa. Yet, like many nations, it faces ongoing struggles to translate legal guarantees into everyday reality for all citizens.

Key Human Rights Challenges in Ghana

Freedom, Equality, and Legal Gaps

Threats to Freedom of Expression and Civic Space

Despite constitutional protections, journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens sometimes face harassment, intimidation, and restrictions that undermine the right to speak and assemble freely. This erodes democratic participation and open public debate.

Discriminatory Laws and Social Stigma

Legal and social environments continue to marginalize LGBTQ+ communities. Same-sex relations are criminalized, and social stigma contributes to harassment, marginalization, and poor mental health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Controversial anti-LGBTQ+ legislative efforts have drawn criticism from international rights groups, raising concerns about widening discrimination.

Social and Cultural Violations

Witchcraft Accusations and Gendered Harm

Traditional beliefs can lead to harmful practices that disproportionately impact older women, forcing them into segregated settlements or “witch camps” for safety from lynching and community violence.

Water, Sanitation, and Public Health Risks

Safe water and sanitation remain serious human rights concerns. Contaminated water contributes to disease and child mortality, particularly among the poorest households, undermining rights to health and life.

Justice System and Accountability

Judicial Delays and Barriers to Access

Many Ghanaians especially the poor face obstacles in accessing justice. Courts can be slow, expensive, and under-resourced, limiting meaningful redress for rights violations.

Overcrowded Prisons and Systemic Issues

Ghana’s prison system remains under severe strain with deeply overcrowded facilities. This reflects broader challenges in justice sector reform and protection of the rights of detainees.

Environmental Rights and Livelihoods

Environmental degradation especially illegal mining (“galamsey”), pollution, and land degradation threatens livelihoods and the right to a healthy environment, which directly affects food security and community well-being.

Benefits of Human Rights Protections for Ghana’s Citizens

Despite these serious challenges, human rights protections also deliver tangible benefits that improve lives and foster dignity, justice, and inclusion.

Democracy and Civic Participation

Freedom of Expression and Political Rights

Human rights structures protect citizens’ ability to participate in democratic life, engage in public debate, and hold leaders accountable. Spaces for civil society, public dialogue, and peaceful protest however imperfect provide channels for citizens to demand better governance.

Parliamentary Engagement with Rights Promotion

Ghana’s Parliament engages with international human rights review mechanisms, such as the UN Universal Periodic Review (UPR), and works to budget for institutions that promote and protect rights.

Institutional Frameworks and Legal Protections

Human Rights Institutions

Bodies such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) provide a venue for citizens to lodge complaints and seek accountability, advancing transparency and recourse.

Progressive Justice Reforms

Recent legal changes such as abolishing the death penalty for ordinary offenses reflect progress toward more humane justice standards, aligning domestic law with international human rights norms.

Social and Economic Rights in Practice

Public Health Achievements

Human rights frameworks have supported public health successes, such as expanded vaccination campaigns that reduce disease burdens and save lives—particularly for children.

Environmental Awareness as a Rights Issue

Recognition that environmental protection is essential to securing rights to health and livelihood strengthens efforts to safeguard ecosystems and natural resources for current and future generations.

Empowerment and Inclusion

Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Initiatives

Efforts to increase women’s representation in political and public life, such as through affirmative action measures, help promote equality and inclusive governance.

Human Rights Education and Advocacy

Civil society organizations and rights advocates continue to raise awareness about rights, empowering communities to assert their freedoms, challenge discrimination, and engage in public life meaningfully. Advocacy around Human Rights Day itself highlights these ongoing efforts.

Conclusion: The Way Forward

On Human Rights Advocates Day, it is vital to acknowledge both the progress and the work that remains. Ghana’s constitutional and legal framework provides a foundation for rights protection, but advocates, institutions, and citizens must continue to push for implementation, accountability, and inclusivity.

Protecting human rights is not merely a legal exercise it is essential for dignity, development, and the well-being of every Ghanaian. Upholding these rights strengthens Ghana’s democracy, fosters social justice, and ensures that every citizen can thrive in freedom and equality.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.