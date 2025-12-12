“There are no slaves or royals in this party” — Bawumia warns against tribal labels in NPP

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has issued a firm call to members of the New Patriotic Party to reject tribal and religious divisions, insisting that the party’s power has always come from unity, mutual respect and equal participation.

Speaking to supporters in Wa as part of his campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Dr Bawumia criticised what he described as worrying attempts by some within the party to brand certain groups as “slaves” or “royals”. He warned that such comments damage the party’s cohesion and undermine its reputation.

He stressed that the NPP must continue to be a political tradition in which every member is valued. He reiterated that nobody within the party is superior to another, saying the NPP must remain united and grounded in the principle that every member has an equal stake in its progress.

Dr Bawumia urged those pushing tribal narratives to stop, arguing that their behaviour weakens the NPP rather than harming him personally. He encouraged party supporters across the country to reject messages that attempt to sow division, reminding them that unity is essential for the party’s success.

He noted that his campaign has been anchored in respectful engagement because unity becomes even more important after internal contests. He said he avoids insults and inflammatory comments as a deliberate effort to hold the party together.

Addressing another gathering in Wa, Dr Bawumia highlighted the NPP’s longstanding practice of choosing leaders based on competence and electability rather than region or religion. He cited several historical examples to show that the party’s leadership decisions have always gone beyond ethnic lines.

He also dismissed suggestions that northern support for his candidacy is driven by tribal loyalty, stressing that his backing comes from all parts of the country. He argued that the NPP has never voted on tribal considerations and must continue to uphold this principle.

Dr Bawumia ended with a renewed caution to party members spreading divisive remarks, saying their conduct damages the party’s image. He emphasised that the NPP’s strength lies in unity, respect and a commitment to choosing leaders based on ability rather than identity.