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Putin’s Donbas Ultimatum and the Shadow of a Distracted Washington

Feature Article Russian President Vladimir Putin
FRI, 12 DEC 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin’s latest warning to Ukraine is not diplomacy. It is a threat wrapped in confidence and delivered with the cold precision of a leader who believes the geopolitical winds are blowing in his favour. When Putin declares that Russia will “liberate” the Donbas by force unless Ukrainian troops withdraw, he is not simply restating Moscow’s war aims; he is signalling that time, power, and international conditions now serve Russia’s strategic momentum. And in the background of this hardened posture lies an uncomfortable question: is Putin exploiting President Donald Trump’s inexperience and shallow understanding of global strategy to pressure Washington into concessions that would effectively sacrifice Ukraine’s territorial integrity?

To answer that, we must first unpack the nature and implications of Putin’s ultimatum.

Putin’s Calculated Donbas Message

Putin’s statement that Russia will take the Donbas “by force” unless Ukrainian troops withdraw is intentionally unambiguous. It represents a continuation of a deliberate communication pattern: Moscow offers the appearance of a diplomatic off-ramp while making clear that the outcome is predetermined. The message is not an invitation to negotiate; it is psychological warfare.

There are three core features embedded in the ultimatum:

Russia’s Confidence in Battlefield Trends: By claiming that Moscow controls “85% of Donbas”, Putin seeks to frame Russia as the inevitable victor. Whether the figure is precise or inflated, the strategic purpose is clear: to portray Ukraine’s position as futile and to pressure both Kyiv and its Western partners to accept a fait accompli. The Kremlin knows that international fatigue, combined with shifting political dynamics in Washington and Europe, has weakened the sense of urgency that defined Western support in the early stages of the war.

A Narrative Designed to Undermine Ukrainian Resolve: Putin understands that Ukraine’s refusal to cede territory is not merely political; it is existential. By framing the Donbas as already lost, he aims to erode confidence among Ukrainians, sow doubts among Western partners, and strengthen the perception that continued resistance only increases casualties. This narrative is central to Russia’s “war of attrition” strategy.

An Attempt to Recast Aggression as “Liberation”: Calling the seizure of territory a “liberation” is a classic Russian informational tactic. It positions Ukraine as the illegitimate occupier and tries to legitimize a war of conquest under the guise of historical entitlement. Putin is not just fighting for land; he is fighting for the narrative that justifies holding it.

But to understand why Putin feels emboldened to push this line so aggressively now, we must consider the shifting posture of the United States.

Is Putin Exploiting President Trump’s Inexperience?

Donald Trump’s foreign-policy instincts have never aligned with traditional American strategic doctrine. He views alliances through a transactional lens, questions the value of supporting Ukraine, and has repeatedly signalled admiration for strongman leadership styles, including Putin’s. In foreign capitals, these tendencies are not abstract observations; they are operational realities that influence adversaries’ calculations.

Trump’s Strategic Blind Spots: Trump has shown limited interest in understanding the complex historical and geopolitical drivers of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His repeated questioning of military aid to Kyiv, combined with his willingness to publicly challenge NATO commitments, has created an atmosphere of uncertainty. Putin thrives in such ambiguity.

For Putin, a US president who does not fully grasp the long-term consequences of Russian expansionism, and who often frames global issues in oversimplified, bilateral terms, presents a valuable opportunity.

The Kremlin’s Long Game Meets Washington’s Short Attention Span: Putin is a strategist who works with decades-long horizons. Trump, by contrast, often prioritizes short-term political optics. This mismatch creates strategic vulnerability.

By escalating rhetoric around the Donbas now, Putin appears to be testing whether Washington will respond with firmness or confusion. If the US reacts passively or inconsistently, Putin gains additional justification to intensify military operations and pressure Ukraine into concessions.

Using Trump’s Distrust of Traditional Alliances as Leverage: Trump’s public scepticism towards NATO’s Article 5 and his criticism of allies “not paying their share” has weakened Western unity. For Putin, divisions within NATO and uncertainty surrounding US commitment represent a strategic jackpot.

By raising the stakes in the Donbas now, Putin may be attempting to push Washington into a corner: either pressure Ukraine into withdrawal or risk being drawn deeper into a war Trump does not want to own.

In short, Putin is playing chess while Trump, in the eyes of Moscow’s strategists, is playing checkers.

What a Donbas “Withdrawal” Would Really Mean

Accepting Putin’s terms would have catastrophic consequences, not only for Ukraine, but for the international system.

It Would Reward Aggression: A forced Ukrainian withdrawal would normalize the idea that a powerful state can redraw borders through force. This would undermine the post-Cold War security architecture that has kept Europe largely stable.

It Would Set a Precedent for Further Expansion: If Russia secures the Donbas without resistance, the next frontier becomes predictable: full absorption of Ukraine’s east, further pressure on Kharkiv, and ultimately renewed threats towards Kyiv itself. Putin has never hidden his belief that Ukraine is an artificial state.

It Would Deepen the Crisis of Western Credibility: A US-backed concession would signal to allies, from the Baltics to Taiwan, that American guarantees are conditional, fragile, and dependent on presidential temperament rather than strategic principle.

For Putin, that outcome is ideal. For the US and the international order, it would be disastrous.

Ukraine’s Position
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal to cede territory is often misunderstood in Western political debates. It is not a matter of pride or stubbornness; it is the recognition that surrendering the Donbas today invites the loss of Ukraine tomorrow.

Territorial concessions do not create peace with Russia; they create pauses. And pauses, in Putin’s worldview, are opportunities to regroup, rearm and strike again under better conditions.

Conclusion
Putin’s Donbas statement is a calculated escalation intended to exploit a moment of geopolitical distraction, a divided West, and a US administration grappling with inexperience at the highest level. Ukraine understands the stakes; the question is whether Washington does.

If the United States signals uncertainty, or worse, entertains the idea of pressuring Kyiv into withdrawal, Putin will interpret it as validation that the strategy is working. And once Russia is rewarded for aggression, reversing that momentum becomes exponentially harder.

The Donbas ultimatum is not just about territory. It is about the future of European security, the credibility of US global leadership, and the willingness of the international community to defend the principle that borders cannot be changed at gunpoint.

Putin is pressing hard because he senses opportunity. Whether Trump’s Washington proves him right will define the next chapter of this conflict, and perhaps the next era of global security itself.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.

Richmond Acheampong
Richmond Acheampong, © 2025

The writer is a journalist and journalism lecturer, and holds professional membership in the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), and the African Journalism Education Network.Column: Richmond Acheampong

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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