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GRA partially seals off Kitea Furniture over e-VAT issues

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Business & Finance GRA partially seals off Kitea Furniture over e-VAT issues
THU, 11 DEC 2025

Officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have partially sealed off Kitea Furniture and Decoration located at Spintex due to technical challenges in implementing the Electronic VAT (e-VAT) system.

The company has been given until close of business on Friday, December 12, to rectify the issues, or it risks a full seal-off.

The action is part of an enforcement exercise in which the GRA visited five companies as part of its intensified tax compliance drive.

Assistant Commissioner in charge of Accra Central Area Enforcement, Joseph Adjeikwei Annan, briefing the media after the operation, warned companies to comply with the rules.

“If you think you can hide records, for me if I project, you will go and bring the records because if I project, the figures will be so high that you will not be able to pay. So, this is a warning to all. If you decide to hide records, your problems will be in many more folds,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the GRA has invited the Manager of Chinese-owned Aiven Plastic Company Limited who identified himself as Johnson to report to its office on Friday, December 12 over alleged selective issuance of VAT invoices.

According to the enforcement team, the company's last recorded VAT invoice was issued on November 28, 2025.

The action forms part of the GRA's intensified tax law enforcement drive aimed at boosting compliance.

-citinewsroom

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