Ghana’s Elderly Deserve More Than Silence, Neglect and Token Support

In Ghana, we hold dear the belief that we are a communal society, one that takes pride in caring for its own. We tout the proverb “the old man sitting sees farther than the young man standing.” We celebrate wisdom, respect grey hair, and teach our children to greet the elderly first. But when you walk through the daily routines of actual elderly Ghanaians, the pensioner queuing at the pharmacy for hours, the retired teacher struggling to afford blood pressure medication, the worn-out labourer pacing hopelessly at a SSNIT office, the contradiction slaps you in the face.

Our society honors the idea of the elderly, not the reality of their lives. We build Children’s Hospitals, Children’s Parks, Youth Resource Centers, but not a single dedicated Geriatric Hospital or National Senior Recreation Park. We have more policies for newborns than for the men and women who built our schools, roads, unions, hospitals, civil service and industries. And yet these same elderly citizens carry decades of accumulated wisdom in engineering, teaching, agriculture, finance, medicine, leadership, law enforcement and public administration. They once sustained our unions, fuelled our industries, and held the nation together through good and bad times. So why do we abandon them when they finally need us? Why does retirement in Ghana feel like a slow descent into neglect, instead of a well-earned season of dignity?

The Ghanaian Pensioner: Between Survival and Despair

Every month, tens of thousands of pensioners receive pensions that cannot sustain the most basic cost of living. Many rely on their children, who themselves are struggling, or resort to begging quietly through family networks to stay afloat. The most jarring irony is that these pensioners spent 30 to 40 years of their working lives contributing union dues, sustaining the very Trades Union Congress (TUC) that today scarcely raises its voice for them. Whenever salary negotiations take place, the TUC rightly demands improved wages for workers, but why is there no corresponding pressure on government for pension indexation that reflects inflation and economic realities? Has the TUC forgotten those who carried the union through decades? Or is it simply that pensioners do not pay dues anymore? If that is the reason, then the moral bankruptcy is staggering. Pensioners are not asking for charity. They are asking for fairness, for their pensions to be adjusted in a rational, humane manner when salaries rise. A society that does not honour its elderly is a society that has lost its sense of history.

SSNIT is Not the Enemy --- But SSNIT Cannot Do Everything

Public frustration often lands at SSNIT’s doorstep, but Ghana must admit the truth. Retirement security cannot be placed on one institution alone. SSNIT was not designed to provide luxury. It is a basic social security scheme, not a comprehensive elderly welfare system. But because Ghana has no strong, modern, universal elderly-care policy framework, SSNIT ends up being blamed for everything.

We have national policies for child protection, youth employment, disability inclusivity, maternal health, school feeding, girls’ education, and sanitation. But no national elderly-care policy with the same sense of urgency. The elderly are simply expected to “manage”, “adjust”, and hope family members chip in. This is not policy; it is abdication.

The Numbers behind the Neglect

While exact pension figures vary, thousands receive pensions below levels that cover rent, medical bills, utilities, food, and transportation. When a retired teacher earns a pension so low that transport to the clinic alone wipes out half of it, we have a problem. When retired civil servants ration medication because they cannot afford refills, we have a crisis. When retirees queue at dawn in uncomfortable conditions to access basic services, we have a national failure. Old age should not be a punishment.

Old age in Other Countries --- And the Ghanaian Contrast

Travel across Europe, Asia, or even some African nations, and you will find subsidized domestic tourism for seniors, dedicated senior housing communities, geriatric wards and hospitals, special transportation cards, government-supported recreation centers, pensioner clubs with funded activities, and annual cost-of-living adjustments tied to inflation. In Ghana, the closest thing to senior recreation is church meetings, which are not enough to address loneliness, mental health, physical fitness, or intellectual engagement. We cannot claim to be a modern society while consigning our elderly to isolation and silent suffering.

Retirement should be a Reward, Not an Economic Death Sentence

Life expectancy in Ghana is rising. People now live long after retirement. But rather than celebrate longevity, our system ensures many spend their final decades in misery. A retired professional should be able to take a simple holiday trip to Mole, Ada, Busua or Cape Coast; join organized national senior excursions; engage in community work or volunteer programmes; pursue hobbies or further learning, and enjoy stress-free healthcare. These are not luxuries, they are the minimal conditions of a dignified old age. Yet many retirees cannot afford blood pressure medication or balanced meals. This is not just a social issue. It is a moral indictment.

The Youth are Sleeping --- And They will Pay for it Later

Young workers often assume retirement is a distant event --- something that happens to “others.” But life changes quickly. A single illness, accident, or restructuring can bring retirement far sooner than expected. Every worker today is a pensioner-in-waiting. If the youth understood how vulnerable retirement can be, they would demand better pensions, stronger elderly protections, better healthcare support, and mandatory annual pension adjustments. But silence today will become regret tomorrow. Retirement is not 100 years away. It is one blink away.

What Ghana Must Do: Policy Recommendations

Below are clear, actionable policy measures that Ghana can implement to transform elderly welfare within five years.

Enact a National Elderly Welfare Act (NEWA): A comprehensive law establishing rights of elderly citizens, obligations of government, standards for elderly healthcare, penalties for abusive treatment in institutions, and support mechanisms for low-income seniors. This law should anchor all elderly programmes in the country. Automatic LEAP Eligibility for Low Pensioners: Any pensioner earning below a nationally defined “Decent Pension Threshold” should automatically be enrolled into LEAP, without application hurdles or means testing that humiliates the elderly. A low pension is already evidence of economic vulnerability. Annual Pension Indexation Tied to Inflation and Wage Growth: Instead of arbitrary increments, Ghana must adopt a formula-based indexation system, ensuring that when inflation rises, pensions rise; and when wages rise, pensions rise. This keeps pensions meaningful over time. Create a National Elderly Health Programme (NEHP): This should include free annual medical screening for all pensioners, subsidized medication for chronic illnesses, mobile health outreach for seniors living alone, special health desks at all major hospitals, and training of geriatric nurses. A nation that treats hypertension late spends more on strokes later. Establish Senior Recreation Centers in All Regions: These centers should provide exercise facilities, reading rooms, recreational activities, counselling, social events, and digital literacy classes. Preventing loneliness is a direct investment in mental and physical health. Workers’ Micro-Contribution Fund for a “National Pensioner Support Levy”: A compulsory GH₵2 monthly deduction from all workers (public and private), going into emergency medical support for pensioners, subsidized transportation, domestic tourism trips, recreation centers, and support for rural-dwelling retirees. If 2 million workers contribute, that is GH₵4 million a month, a game-changing fund. Create a Ghana Senior Volunteer Corps: Engage retired teachers, nurses, engineers, administrators and professionals to volunteer part-time in libraries, schools, community clinics, district assemblies, and mentorship programmes. They have experience our youth desperately need. Establish a Geriatric Wing in Every Teaching Hospital: With Ghana’s aging population rising, elderly-specific healthcare is essential --- physiotherapy, palliative care, nutrition counselling, mental health support, and memory clinics. This reduces severe complications, long-term costs and suffering. Introduce “Pensioners Travel Pass” for Domestic Tourism: A subsidized or discounted travel programme encouraging the elderly to explore Ghana --- Mole, Kintampo, Cape Coast, Tamale cultural tours, Kumasi historical trails, and Volta recreational sites. Tourism is not only for foreigners, it is therapy for retirees. Strengthen Pensioner Advocacy and Representation: Government must formalize a National Pensioners Advisory Council, mandatory pensioner representation on social security boards, and annual national pension dialogue forums. The elderly must not beg for attention. They must be part of policymaking.

My Thoughts: The Future We Owe Ourselves

This is not an elderly people’s fight. It is a national survival issue. How we treat our elderly today is how we will be treated tomorrow. The same retirement we ignore is quietly waiting for each of us. A country that neglects its elderly is a country that fears its own future. We cannot continue pretending that old age is a private individual problem. It is a public social responsibility.

The Ghana we want --- a compassionate, forward-looking, humane nation --- cannot exist while our elderly live in silent suffering, with low pensions, weak health support and little acknowledgment of their contributions. We must rewrite our social contract. We must choose compassion over convenience. We must choose justice over neglect. Because a nation that takes care of its elderly is not just more humane, it is more intelligent, more stable, more prosperous, and more anchored in wisdom. Old age is not a curse. Neglect is. And neglect, unlike aging, is a choice.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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