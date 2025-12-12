Why the FBI has arrested Abu Trica; Popular Snapchat user facing 20 years in jail

Frederick Kumi, better known on Snapchat as “Abu Trica”, has been arrested in Ghana after United States authorities indicted him for allegedly helping to run a romance scam network that stole more than $8 million from elderly American victims.

But what exactly is he accused of, and how did the scheme work?

Here is what you need to know. 1. Who is Abu Trica?

On Snapchat, Abu Trica projected the image of a young Ghanaian millionaire. He routinely flaunted stacks of cash, luxury houses and lavish spending, gaining thousands of followers who believed he was a legitimately wealthy businessman.

However, U.S. investigators say the luxury lifestyle was allegedly funded by romance scams targeting elderly Americans. 2. Why is the FBI involved?

The victims of the alleged scam are U.S. citizens, many of them elderly, and the money was moved through financial systems in Ohio and several U.S. states.

That gives the FBI jurisdiction, especially because the case involves:

Wire fraud

Money laundering

Cross-border criminal networks

The FBI's Cleveland Division led the investigation. 3. What is he accused of doing?

According to the indictment, Abu Trica was part of a criminal network that:

Created fake online identities using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools

Approached elderly victims through dating sites and social media

Built emotional connections through constant communication

Persuaded victims to send money for fake emergencies and fraudulent investment opportunities

Routed the money through co-conspirators in the U.S. before sending it to Ghana

The U.S. Justice Department says the total amount stolen from victims exceeded $8 million.

He has been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Money laundering conspiracy

Forfeiture count related to the alleged proceeds 4. How did the romance scam operate?

According to prosecutors, the scheme worked like this:

Step 1: Fake identities created with AI

Scammers reportedly used AI-generated photos and profiles to look like credible love interests.

Step 2: Emotional manipulation

Victims (mostly elderly and lonely) built what they believed were real relationships through:

Calls

Emails

Text messages

Social media chats

Step 3: Requests for money

The scammers then asked for money for:

Medical bills

Travel costs

Business investments

Emergency payments

Step 4: Money transferred and laundered

Funds were sent to U.S. co-conspirators and then moved to Ghana, allegedly with Abu Trica helping coordinate the transfers.

5. How was he arrested?

Kumi was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025.

The arrest was the result of a joint operation involving U.S. and Ghanaian agencies, including:

Ghana Police Service

EOCO

Cyber Security Authority

National Intelligence Bureau

U.S. FBI and Homeland Security

U.S. Department of Justice's International Affairs Office

The U.S. has praised Ghana for its cooperation. 6. What happens next?

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

However:

An indictment is not proof of guilt

He is entitled to a fair trial

The U.S. must prove every allegation beyond reasonable doubt

If the U.S. requests extradition, a Ghanaian court must first rule on it. 7. Why this case matters

The case highlights:

A growing trend of AI-powered online fraud

Scammers now use artificial intelligence to convincingly impersonate real people.

A rising crackdown on Ghana-based cybercrime networks

The U.S. frequently works with Ghana to arrest suspects in:

Romance scams

Business email compromise

Online investment fraud

The vulnerability of elderly victims

The U.S. Department of Justice's Elder Justice Initiative specifically targets scams that prey on senior citizens.

Below is the full press release announcing his arrest;

Ghanaian National Charged with Running Romance Scams That Took Over $8 Million From Elderly Victims

Thursday, December 11, 2025

For Immediate Release

U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Ohio

CLEVELAND – A federal grand jury has returned a 2-count indictment charging a Ghanaian National with defrauding elderly victims out of over $8 million.

According to a recently unsealed indictment, Frederick Kumi, aka Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, aka Abu Trica, 31, of Swedru, Ghana was part of a criminal network that targeted elderly victims in romance scams across the United States since 2023. Kumi was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025.

According to the indictment, perpetrators of this romance scam used Artificial Intelligence software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims. They gained victims' trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretenses.

Victims were often elderly and engaged in romantic but physically distant relationships with perpetrators. The perpetrators built trust through frequent, intimate conversations by phone, email, and messaging platforms. They then requested money or valuables under false pretenses, such as urgent medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities. Relying on these misrepresentations, victims were persuaded to send funds or valuables, which were then directed to co-conspirators posing as third parties.

The indictment also alleges that after the victims transferred funds, Kumi worked with a network of co-conspirators to distribute the money from Ohio and across the United States to associates in the Republic of Ghana and other locations.

Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

If convicted, a defendant's sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors unique to this case, including a defendant's prior criminal record, if any, his role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentences will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI Cleveland Division and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. McDonough for the Northern District of Ohio.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio would like to acknowledge and thank the Ghana Attorney General's Office, EOCO – Ghana Economic Organised Crime Office, GPS – Ghana Police Service, Ghana Cyber Security Authority, NACOC – Ghana Narcotics Control Commission, Ghana National Intelligence Bureau, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Sensitive Investigation Unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs, and FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra for their cooperation with this matter.

The investigation and prosecution of this case is in response to the Elder Justice Initiative Program originating from the Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act of 2017 (EAPPA). The mission of the EAPPA and Elder Justice Initiative is to support and coordinate the Department of Justice's enforcement efforts to combat elder abuse, neglect, financial fraud, and scams that target the nation's elderly population.

To submit a report of suspected elder financial abuse, visit tips.fbi.gov/home or justice.gov/elderjustice/financial-exploitation.

Contact

Jessica Salas Novak

[email protected]

---Graphic Online