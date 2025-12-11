Parliament passes Road Traffic Amendments Bill to legalise Okada after heated debate

Parliament has approved the Road Traffic Amendments Bill, widely referred to as the Okada Bill, following its third reading on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Bill, once signed by the President, will officially legalise the commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles nationwide, placing operators under strict safety regulations, including the compulsory use of protective gear.

Its passage represents a major shift in national transport policy, aiming to regulate and integrate the widely used yet previously prohibited Okada services into Ghana’s formal transport system.

Ahead of the approval, MPs engaged in an intense debate that highlighted longstanding concerns about road safety. Some lawmakers pushed for the creation of dedicated motorcycle and tricycle lanes to minimise accidents and ease congestion. Others criticised the indiscipline associated with many riders, cautioning that the law could worsen road safety challenges if enforcement remains weak.

Supporters of the Bill argued that legitimising Okada operations will expand job opportunities, improve mobility in hard to reach areas, and offer affordable transportation to underserved communities. However, critics insisted that strong regulation, proper rider training, and sustained public education are essential to curb road misconduct.

With parliamentary approval secured, national attention now shifts to the Presidency, whose assent will determine when and how the new law takes full effect.