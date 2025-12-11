ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliament passes Road Traffic Amendments Bill to legalise Okada after heated debate

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Parliament Parliament passes Road Traffic Amendments Bill to legalise Okada after heated debate
THU, 11 DEC 2025 4

Parliament has approved the Road Traffic Amendments Bill, widely referred to as the Okada Bill, following its third reading on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

The Bill, once signed by the President, will officially legalise the commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles nationwide, placing operators under strict safety regulations, including the compulsory use of protective gear.

Its passage represents a major shift in national transport policy, aiming to regulate and integrate the widely used yet previously prohibited Okada services into Ghana’s formal transport system.

Ahead of the approval, MPs engaged in an intense debate that highlighted longstanding concerns about road safety. Some lawmakers pushed for the creation of dedicated motorcycle and tricycle lanes to minimise accidents and ease congestion. Others criticised the indiscipline associated with many riders, cautioning that the law could worsen road safety challenges if enforcement remains weak.

Supporters of the Bill argued that legitimising Okada operations will expand job opportunities, improve mobility in hard to reach areas, and offer affordable transportation to underserved communities. However, critics insisted that strong regulation, proper rider training, and sustained public education are essential to curb road misconduct.

With parliamentary approval secured, national attention now shifts to the Presidency, whose assent will determine when and how the new law takes full effect.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Androrithm | 12/12/2025 2:38:42 AM

The thought of JM and the NDC overwhelming majority in parliament, legalizing okada, or these guys and gals being our best and brightest, is very scary. Why legalize okada when we have a highly informal economy, understaffed security, lack of enforcement, and low tertiary gross enrolment rate, coupled with nonexistent unemployment centers across a one-party state, Ghana? Richard Dumbo, Dr. Thomas Mensah, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, and Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo can't be wrong in saying that our so-calle...

Comments4
Top Stories

2 hours ago

The Malawian government said it was investigating reports that one of its nationals had been killed. By RAJESH JANTILAL (AFP) S.african Police Probe Killing Of Foreigner In Xenophobic Unrest

8 hours ago

Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political machinations, police intervenes Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political mac...

8 hours ago

Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries 

8 hours ago

Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh

8 hours ago

Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister

8 hours ago

GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes

8 hours ago

Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr Apaak Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr...

8 hours ago

NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto

12 hours ago

Former Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye NDC is a useless govt – Miracles Aboagye fumes

13 hours ago

Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from Takoradi Port to Hamile Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from T...

Just in....
body-container-line