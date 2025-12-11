Swedru “Abu Trica” indicted in US for alleged US$8million romance scam

A Ghanaian social media figure known as “Abu Trica,” famed on Snapchat for displaying stacks of cash and luxury properties, has been indicted in the United States for allegedly masterminding a romance fraud scheme that defrauded elderly Americans of more than eight million dollars.

The unsealed indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio identifies the suspect as Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and widely known as Abu Trica. The 31-year-old from Swedru was arrested in Ghana on Thursday, December 11, 2025, following a coordinated operation between law enforcement agencies in Ghana and the United States.

Prosecutors allege that Kumi belonged to a criminal network that, since 2023, engineered elaborate romance scams targeting older Americans. The indictment states that the group relied on advanced Artificial Intelligence tools to craft false online profiles on dating platforms and social media, making it possible to lure victims into emotionally charged long term digital relationships.

According to U.S. officials, victims were contacted through frequent, affectionate calls and messages, gradually gaining their trust. Once emotionally invested, the victims were deceived into transferring money or valuables under manufactured emergencies, medical crises, travel issues or fictitious investment opportunities.

The indictment further alleges that Kumi managed the flow of the stolen funds, coordinating with associates in Ohio and other parts of the United States to receive, conceal and redistribute the proceeds to partners in Ghana and beyond. Prosecutors say the scheme was deliberately structured to obscure the source of the funds and to hinder investigative efforts.

Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and a forfeiture specification. If found guilty, he could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, though final sentencing would depend on the specifics of his involvement and any prior criminal record.

Authorities emphasised that the indictment is only an allegation and that Kumi remains presumed innocent unless the prosecution proves its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The investigation was led by the FBI’s Cleveland Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian McDonough, with extensive support from several Ghanaian and U.S. agencies, including Ghana’s Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission, the National Intelligence Bureau, the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs.

This case forms part of the Elder Justice Initiative under the Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act of 2017, which focuses on tackling fraud, scams and financial exploitation targeting older Americans. The U.S. Department of Justice encouraged members of the public to report suspected elder financial abuse through its designated reporting channels.