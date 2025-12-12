Sammi Awuku Raises Alarm Over Silence on Democratic Threats

Member of Parliament for Akuapem-North, Sammi Awuku, has voiced concern over what he describes as the troubling silence of Ghana’s clergy, civil society organisations, and moral leaders in the face of developments he believes undermine the country’s democratic foundations.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 11, Awuku cited a series of recent events which, in his view, form a disturbing pattern. These include:

The removal of the Chief Justice

The Ablekuma North rerun

Disputes surrounding the late Ernest Yaw Kumi’s parliamentary seat

Tensions in Kpandai over a controversial rerun

Attempts to remove the leadership of the Electoral Commission and the Special Prosecutor

A bill before Parliament seeking to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor

Warning of Democratic Backsliding

Awuku cautioned that Ghana is “on a slippery slope”, urging principled citizens across political divides to speak out in defence of the nation’s democratic future. He warned that silence today could jeopardise the Ghana envisioned for future generations.

He further argued that there appears to be a coordinated effort to tilt Ghana toward a one-party system and weaken accountability institutions, a trajectory he described as dangerous for national stability.

Call to President Mahama

The MP appealed to President John Mahama to safeguard his legacy by rejecting any proposals to alter constitutional limits or extend leadership arrangements. He noted that former presidents—Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo—all respected constitutional boundaries.

Elections and Authority

Awuku stressed that elections exist to allow citizens to renew or withdraw their consent, reminding leaders that political authority is “borrowed, not owned.” He insisted that no individual or political group should ever be placed above the nation itself.

Concern Over Silence

What he finds most troubling, Awuku said, is the “loud silence” of groups that have historically held governments accountable. He warned that such silence at this critical juncture is dangerous and could permit irreversible damage to Ghana’s democratic fabric.

Final Commitment

Concluding his remarks, Awuku reaffirmed his duty to speak out, declaring that protecting Ghana’s democracy is a responsibility owed to the next generation.

---CitiNewsRoom