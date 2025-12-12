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CDD-Ghana Commends Mahama’s Stand Against OSP Repeal

  Fri, 12 Dec 2025
Politics CDD-Ghana Commends Mahama’s Stand Against OSP Repeal
FRI, 12 DEC 2025

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has described President John Dramani Mahama’s objection to efforts to repeal the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) Act as a strong demonstration of his commitment to fighting corruption.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Thursday, December 11, CDD-Ghana’s Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, welcomed the President’s intervention in urging Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor to withdraw their Private Member’s Bill seeking to abolish the OSP.

Defence of the OSP

Dr Asante dismissed claims that the OSP has failed to deliver on its mandate, stressing that available evidence points to measurable progress.

“We welcome the President’s intervention. I disagree with the narrative that the OSP’s performance has been poor because the evidence available does not support that claim. If there are concerns about the constitutionality of the office, they should be addressed during the upcoming constitutional review, not used as grounds to scrap it,” he said.

He added that the President’s position highlights the importance of preserving strong accountability institutions.

“The President has shown consistency in supporting the office and affirmed the imperative of designing an anti-corruption architecture that delivers real accountability for Ghanaians,” Dr Asante emphasised.

Broader Context

President Mahama’s call came amid public concern over the proposed repeal. Addressing the National Peace Council earlier, he described the move as premature, warning that dismantling the OSP would weaken Ghana’s anti-corruption drive.

Instead, he encouraged the Special Prosecutor to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate investigations to rebuild public confidence in the office

---CitiNewsRoom

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