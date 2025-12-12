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DStv Faces Potential Channel Blackout in 2026

  Fri, 12 Dec 2025
Business & Finance DStv Faces Potential Channel Blackout in 2026
FRI, 12 DEC 2025

Up to 16 channels could be removed from DStv at the end of December 2025 if new carriage agreements are not concluded. Current deals expire on 31 December 2025, meaning affected channels risk being taken off the platform from 1 January 2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery Channels at Risk

Twelve of the channels under threat are operated by Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). MultiChoice confirmed that negotiations with WBD are ongoing, but without a new distribution agreement, the following could be discontinued:

  • Discovery Channel
  • CNN International
  • TLC
  • Discovery Family
  • Real Time
  • TNT Africa
  • Food Network
  • HGTV
  • Investigation Discovery (ID)
  • Cartoon Network
  • Cartoonito
  • Travel Channel

Paramount Africa Withdrawals

Separately, Paramount Africa has confirmed it will pull several channels from DStv. MultiChoice announced that BET Africa and MTV Base will be discontinued on both DStv and GOtv from 1 January 2026. In addition, CBS Justice and CBS Reality are also set to cease operations on the platform.

MultiChoice Response

MultiChoice reassured subscribers that it remains committed to delivering a “compelling content lineup” and is exploring alternative services and new offerings to cushion the impact of any losses. Customers are advised to monitor official DStv communications and the MultiChoice website for updates.

Subscriber Concerns

The potential blackout has sparked concern among viewers and industry analysts, as it would remove a diverse mix of news, lifestyle, factual, and children’s programming during a peak viewing period.

Industry Context

The uncertainty stems from Netflix’s landmark $82.7 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Under the deal:

  • Warner Bros. film and TV studios, HBO, and HBO Max will be absorbed into Netflix.
  • Discovery Global—including CNN, TNT Sports, European terrestrial broadcasters, and Discovery+—will be spun off as a separate listed company.

The merger enables Netflix to secure Warner Bros. content, while WBD reduces long-term debt and refocuses on content production by separating slower-growth business units.

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