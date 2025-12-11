Episode Three: energy, the key to success

This eight-part podcast series examining the Paris Agreement ten years on, featuring global climate leaders discussing progress, challenges, and the dramatic shift in power towards emerging economies. The series explores how multilateral cooperation has evolved despite geopolitical fractures, from industrial transformation and innovative financing to the changing rules of climate leadership. This episode looks at need for energy and how its production is aggravating the climate crisis

A decade after the Paris Agreement, renewable energy has achieved remarkable progress with costs plummeting and deployment accelerating, yet fossil fuels maintain their grip through political resistance and economic lock-in.

Energy accounts for two-thirds of global emissions. Fossil fuels represent 66 percent of primary energy despite declining share, whilst the remaining third comprises nuclear and renewables.

Nuclear generates 9 percent of global electricity yet remains inaccessible for many developing nations due to high investment costs.

The renewable revolution arrives

The renewable energy revolution has arrived spectacularly. UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in summer 2025 that $2 trillion went into clean energy: $800 billion more than fossil fuels.

Solar costs have fallen 41 per cent below fossil fuels, offshore wind 53 per cent. By 2024, one-third of global electricity came from renewables. The sector now employs 35 million people, exceeding fossil fuel employment.

Distribution remains inequitable. For every 100 renewable installations globally, 80 are in wealthy countries and China, fewer than 2 in Africa.

Africa possesses extraordinary potential, with projections suggesting it could produce ten times its electricity needs from renewables by 2040.

China has become the dominant partner, manufacturing 80 per cent of solar panels, 70 per cent of wind turbines, and 60 per cent of electric vehicles globally.

Emerging economies increasingly favour renewables for development. India has surged from under 20 megawatts of solar in 2010 to over 100,000 megawatts today.

Europe demonstrates transition feasibility, with renewable energy dropping the energy sector's emissions share from nearly 40 per cent to below 20 per cent. Poland saw renewables overtake coal in June 2025.

Fossil fuels resist retreat

Fossil fuel resistance remains formidable. Coal still provides the world's largest energy source.

China generates 60 per cent of its electricity from coal without clear signals for phase-out. India builds new coal plants whilst South Africa has slowed coal decommissioning despite accepting $8.5 billion to accelerate it.

New hydrocarbon developments continue. Countries cite development needs whilst Brazil's petroleum revenues remain essential for public finances.

The Trump administration has reversed American climate action, encouraging oil drilling with "drill baby, drill" rhetoric.

Oil companies promote "climate realism", arguing emissions increases are inevitable, though economic data increasingly favour renewables over unprofitable fracking.

Energy efficiency and sufficiency remain inadequately addressed. "We cannot rely solely on decarbonised supply but the question of energy demand must also arise", warned Michel Colombier of IDDRI.

These questions are becoming central to avoiding unbearable transition costs.