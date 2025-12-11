Cash Media Recognized for Leading Role in Ahafo’s Fight Against Drug Abuse

The Chambas Team of the Red Alert Campaign, an international nonprofit organisation committed to the global fight against drug abuse, has conferred a prestigious honour on Cash Media, a leading media house in the Ahafo Region, for its remarkable role in promoting anti-drug advocacy and public education.

The recognition forms part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to acknowledge institutions and individuals whose contributions have strengthened the RED ALERT — Say No to Drug Abuse initiative. The campaign focuses on sensitising communities, especially young people, about the dangers of drug misuse and the urgent need to adopt healthier lifestyle choices.

During a brief presentation ceremony, the Convener of the Red Alert Campaign, Kamal-Deen Abdellah IBN Chambas, awarded a certificate of honour to Cash Media. He praised the media house for its unwavering dedication, extensive coverage, and consistent support for the campaign across the Ahafo Region.

He emphasised that Cash Media’s platform has been instrumental in spreading the message of drug prevention and positively influencing many young people who rely on local media for information.

“Your voice, platform, and contribution played a vital role in educating and inspiring thousands of young people. We deeply appreciate your partnership in shaping a drug-free future for our youth,” Kamal-Deen stated.

The Executive Director of Cash Media, Francis Agyapong Nimpong, received the certificate on behalf of the organisation. He expressed profound gratitude to the Red Alert Campaign for recognising their work, noting that such acknowledgements motivate the station to continue fulfilling its mandate as a responsible media entity.

He highlighted the growing concern of drug abuse among the youth, including the misuse of opioids (popularly known as Red), marijuana, cocaine, and other harmful narcotics. He called on community leaders, parents, and educational institutions to join forces with media organisations to intensify advocacy and education.

Mr. Nimpong assured that Cash Media will remain a strong partner in all efforts aimed at safeguarding the future of young people in the Ahafo Region. According to him, the media house is committed to producing impactful content, organising sensitisation programmes, and providing platforms for experts to educate the public on the dangers of illicit drugs.

“As a media organisation, we believe strongly in using our influence to drive positive change. We will continue to champion the fight against drug abuse and help build a safer, healthier, and more progressive Ahafo Region,” he said.

The honour by the Red Alert Campaign is expected to further strengthen collaboration between civil society organisations and the media, as stakeholders continue to work together in creating a drug-free society.