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Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly inaugurates Disaster Management Committee

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || ISD || Contributor
Regional News AT THE INAUGURATION
THU, 11 DEC 2025
AT THE INAUGURATION

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Masud Musah Ayarba Thomas has inaugurated a 15-member Municipal Disaster Management Committee in Atebubu.

The committee will coordinate disaster risk reduction and management efforts in the municipality.

Hon. Ayarba Thomas spelt out the objectives of the committee to include: strengthening early warning signals, capacity building, vulnerable community support and emergency response to ensure a disaster-resilient municipality.

He said, “the government of Ghana through the National Disaster Management Organization NADMO has developed a National Disaster and Risk Finance Strategy Framework aligning with global frameworks. This framework focuses on protecting lives, livelihoods and development investments from climate related disasters.”

The MCE urged members to put their various expertise to the wheel to ensure the attainment of set goals.

Membership of the committee comprises the Forest Services Division and the Department of Game and Wildlife of the Forestry Commission, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Environmental Health and Sanitation as well as Development and Physical planning units of the assembly, the Department of Agriculture and the Ghana Health Service.

Others are the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Information Services Department.

Mr. Ali Saaka Sulley Koora, Municipal Director of NADMO is the secretary to the committee.

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