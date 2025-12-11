Bono region is peaceful - Minister assures residents

Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has assured residents that the region remains peaceful and safe for socio-economic activities, with security agencies firmly in control of emerging threats.

Addressing a Regional Coordinating Council meeting in Sunyani, the Minister said the Ghana Police Service has intensified highway patrols, improved intelligence gathering, and made significant arrests linked to recent armed robbery incidents. He emphasised that RESEC is fully committed to protecting lives and property in all parts of the region.

Mr Akwaboa commended MUSECs and DISECs across the various assemblies for their sustained efforts in maintaining order and supporting coordinated responses to security concerns. He pledged continued collaboration to tackle challenges such as chieftaincy disputes, land litigation, and cross-border security threats.

The Minister raised concerns about the annual migration of nomadic Fulani herdsmen during the dry season, urging all MDCEs to prepare adequately to prevent destruction of farmlands and the resulting threats to food security. He said a collective and proactive regional approach is needed to address the longstanding cattle herdsmen challenge.

On chieftaincy conflicts, Mr Akwaboa described the issue as a persistent obstacle to the region’s development. He expressed worry that recurring disputes often escalate into violence, leading to loss of lives and property while draining resources that should support development projects. He appealed to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to intensify efforts to resolve pending cases before its Judicial Committee. He also urged kingmakers and citizens to follow lawful procedures when addressing grievances rather than resorting to violence.

Mr Akwaboa reaffirmed his commitment to driving sustainable growth through development partnerships. He highlighted recent engagements with Ms Penny Dennis, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia, and Ms Sènami Sappor, Policy Research Officer at the Australian High Commission, aimed at strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, human resource development, and other priority sectors.

He further revealed that the Regional Coordinating Council had held productive discussions with the Turkish Ambassador in Accra, focusing on potential collaboration in agribusiness, industrial development, real estate, capacity building, and water supply projects. Both sides, he said, expressed strong commitment to long-term partnership and support.

According to the Minister, these diplomatic engagements demonstrate the Bono Region’s readiness to welcome investment and innovative initiatives from international partners. He stressed that such collaborations are essential for accelerating socio-economic progress and improving the livelihoods of the people.