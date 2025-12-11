Akufo-Addo Has Already Canonized Himself in Ghanaian Politics, In Spite of Kufuor’s Brazen Hatred

When she recently appeared on Metro-TV’s “Good Morning Ghana” program, that is, on Monday, December 8, 2025, Ms. Ellen Ama Daaku, described by the media as a Communications Team Member of the country’s main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), ought to have highlighted the publicly well-known and decidedly unarguable fact that former President John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor erred egregiously, when the 87-year-old career politician, economist and entrepreneurial factotum, at various stages in his remarkably long life, decided to vindictively focus on the performance track record of the recently exited twice, consecutively elected President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, instead of dwelling on the equally blotchy performance track record of the globally infamous and implacably vindictive Akufo-Addo critic and detractor himself (See “Kufuor not obliged to endorse all policies by Akufo-Addo administration — NPP Communicator” Modernghana.com 12/8/25).

Indeed, even as Ms. Daaku significantly observed herself in the aforementioned television talking-heads program, the ultimate and the most objective and credible critique and evaluation of the performance track record of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rests squarely with the Ghanaian citizenry at large, and not with the man who had a vested interest in the topic and the subject of the Delay interview, going in. Of course, the foregoing reference to “Delay” refers to Ms. Deloris Frimpong Manso, the popular local Ghanaian talk-show host and program presenter who recently interviewed Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor on her eponymous “Delay Show,” which had earlier on been aired by Metro-TV’s “Good Morning Ghana.”

But perhaps what is even far more significant to equally underscore here is the fact that the man in whose two-term governance tenure Nana Akufo-Addo had served, respectively, as Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and as Foreign Minister-in-Charge of ECOWAS Integration, had fiercely fought against any likelihood or the possibility of an Akufo-Addo Presidency for the better part of two decades, and that is a conservative reckoning, even as Mr. Kwadwo Mpiani, Mr. Kufuor’s own twice-appointed Presidential Chief-of-Staff, had a prime occasion to publicly reveal to the nation not very long ago.

Which, in effect, also simply means that the man who once told a BBC News reporter that official corruption in Ghana was perfectly kosher and hunky-dory, because corruption had been with humankind, as a congenital trait, ever since the birth and/or the creation of Adam and Eve, humanity’s proverbial Primal Pair. For that matter, the extant President who once caused the summary and the indefinite suspension of his own party’s National Chairman and the eventual dismissal of Mr. Harona/Haruna Esseku, late, a native of the Effutu Constituency of Winneba, in the Central Region, had absolutely no worthwhile moral and political credibility to so cavalierly presume to sit in judgment of his successor.

You see, in the case of the late Mr. Esseku, a ministerial appointee in the Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia’s Progress Party (PP) government, in Ghana’s Second Republic, the critic had dared to publicly question the righteousness of the conduct of an incumbent President Agyekum-Kufuor, who had imperiously arrogated to himself the power of New Patriotic Party National Treasurer, by being comfortably holed up at the country’s Old Danish Slave Fort in Osu-Accra, shamelessly and kleptocratically collecting moneys that ought to have been directed to the New Patriotic Party’s Kokomlemle National Headquarters, and into the coffers of the Elephant Party with his kinsmen and clansmen and women.

And, of course, it perfectly made sense for a man who firmly and staunchly believed that official corruption was all too human and even a natural human trait to be gleefully engaged in this most “godly” act of humanity, even while his own party was fiscally starvelled and scarcely able to pay the salaries and the allowances of its staff and employees around the country. Matters have not been made any better, to be certain, when one also reckons the fact that not very long ago, and shortly after a politically promiscuous Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former Agyekum-Kufuor-appointed Trade and Industry Minister and Minister for Presidential Special Initiatives, all at a go, broke away from the New Patriotic Party, for the fifth or the sixth time around, the brassy renegade had automatically anticipated that his former Chief Patron and Prime Benefactor would automatically follow suit by endorsing Alan Cash’s so-called Movement for Change, shortly thereafter renamed the Butterfly Party, by unreservedly lining up his support and that of his factional cohorts in the Elephant Party behind his widely alleged cousin or relative.

And when Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor, apparently and briefly caught off-guard and in the throes of the proverbial horns of a dilemma, finally decided to endorse the 2024 Presidential Candidacy of the then Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s legitimately elected Nominee and Candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election, it was widely reported by the media that Alan Cash - as Mr. Kyerematen is popularly known - had mordantly castigated his former boss for a morally and a politically unpardonable act of treachery and betrayal.

Now, what does such brazen animadversion tell us about the real caliber and the profile of the man who recently bitterly complained that he had not been consulted by the key operatives of the Akufo-Addo Administration on many significant issues verging on the development of the country? The ironical twist here is that decrying what Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor wistfully terms as some contractual mishaps at the Electricity Company of Ghana under the recently exited Akufo-Addo government does not muster much logic because it was Dr. Matthew (Nana Yaw) Opoku-Prempeh, the Agyekum-Kufuor nephew or grandnephew, who had been named to this most sensitive cabinet portfolio, having performed unremarkably or scarcely competently as the substantive Minister of Education.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]