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Cedi Drain in the Warehouse: How Obsolete Inventory is Quietly Sinking Ghana's Oil & Gas Sector

By Faridh Wun-nam Mohammed
Article Cedi Drain in the Warehouse: How Obsolete Inventory is Quietly Sinking Ghanas Oil & Gas Sector
THU, 11 DEC 2025

Ghana's Oil & Gas sector, a cornerstone of our national economic narrative since 2007, is powered by critical entities like the national oil and gas companies (GNPC and GNGC). While they are key drivers of infrastructure development and sustained growth, their operations are inherently complex, capital-intensive, and filled with operational risk. At its core, the Oil & Gas supply chain is a massive engine handling three primary categories: 1. Supplies: essential equipment, parts, and materials 2. Services: specialised personnel and technical services. 3. Transportation & Logistics: the movement of supplies and people across vast distances, often to remote offshore or onshore sites.

The efficiency of this chain impacts every department, from Finance and Operations to Procurement and Local Content. However, an inefficiency that is threatening this foundation is inventory costs.

In the energy sector, inventory is not just an asset; it represents a high, volatile risk. Holding excessive inventory exposes a company to rapid technological obsolescence, price drops, and huge storage and carrying costs. A review of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by institutions like the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) suggests a worrying trend. While reports (such as those spanning financial year 2022– year 2024 for GNPC and GNGC) might not explicitly disclose the necessary detailed inventory figures, the context is clear: rapid expansion in assets and revenues, combined with sizeable supplier payables, indicates a corresponding material expansion in working capital, including inventories and critical spares.

The truth is that if this working capital, specifically the inventory component, is not aggressively managed, the inevitable consequence is obsolete stock and systemic inefficiency.

Inventory carrying costs vary from industry and business size and can range from 20% to 30% of the inventory’s value per year, according to analyses by consulting firms specialising in capital-intensive industries. Here, we are currently funding warehouses full of specialised spare parts, often high-value parts and components, that have been rendered useless by technological leapfrogging, costing the state millions without ever turning a wrench.

This inventory risk is as a result of lack of organisational planning. When Operations and Engineering teams decides to upgrade a crucial asset (e.g., a deluge valve system) for efficiency, but neglects to synchronise with Procurement, the result is catastrophic: huge tranches of previously purchased maintenance, repairs, and operations spares become obsolete. The high cost of these parts is immediately converted into a 100% write-off, serving as a bitter testament to the state’s failure in strategic Asset Life Cycle Management thereby undermining the financial reset agenda.

To curb this accelerating waste, there must be a radical improvement in Supply Chain Operations, which directly translates to reducing the huge Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) costs which is often one of the largest expenditure components for these state firms.

The responsibility for this wastage often lies at the structural flaws of these SOEs where there exist dysfunctional organisational structures and a lack of accountability. A common and catastrophic flaw in public institutions is the evident relationship between the Procurement Authority and the Inventory Manager. The former purchases based on a potentially outdated or non-urgent request from a user department and dumps the responsibility onto the latter. Further, when procurement managers and inventory managers occupy different departments with misaligned incentives, the stage is set for inefficiency, or worse. When items are not purchased on a strict, urgent-need basis, or when decisions are intentional for personal gain, the state ends up paying heavily for obsolete inventory write-offs that are the direct result of personal incompetence and unscrupulous individuals.

Inventory managers must be highly strategic and operate in absolute tandem with Procurement. The mandate is clear: the organisation must only buy what they need, when they need it. Line managers responsible for oversight must enforce stringent inventory management protocols. This is not merely an operational matter but a critical component of the President’s national 'reset agenda.' There must be strict scrutiny and mandated accountability for actions that lead to fiscal irresponsibility. Every staff member, from the operations floor to the procurement desk, must understand that the efficiency of the supply chain directly and profoundly impacts the company's financials. Their goal must be to maximise shareholder value, in this case, the State and the people of Ghana.

By: Faridh Wun-nam Mohammed
[email protected]

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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